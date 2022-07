Motorists could face major disruption on Monday amid widespread protests at rising petrol and diesel costs and calls for a cut in fuel duty.Organisers are expected to block the Prince of Wales Bridge crossing between England and Wales, according to police.Essex Police said they are also aware of a planned protest and will work to “minimise disruption to the public on the county’s main roads”.Other major roads could also be affected, campaign group FairFuelUK said.The organisation is not involved in the action but founder Howard Cox said he is “fully supportive” of the demonstrations so long as they are conducted...

