HOUSTON – There are several animal experiences in the Houston area you can embark on to get your kids up close with extraordinary and adorable critters. At the Aquarium Pyramid at Moody Gardens, a meandering path winds through zones of massive tanks showcasing the biodiversity of various ocean environments. Marvel at the acrobatic feats of the seals, laugh at the playful antics of the penguins, and venture through a clear tunnel that cuts through a gigantic tank filled with several kinds of sharks. Touch tanks scattered throughout the aquarium feature jellyfish, stingrays and crustaceans.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO