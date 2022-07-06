Washington D.C.'s RFK Stadium catches on fire

Early Monday morning, members of the right-wing anti-vax group the 1776 Restoration Movement, formerly called The People’s Convoy, launched their “attack” on Washington D.C. highways. The group brought traffic on 95 north and 95 south near exit 198 to a near stop, as they occupied three lanes in both directions. Their leader, David “Santa” Riddell, who was heading up a group on 95 south, proudly stated: “We have literally attacked 270 into Washington, D.C., 7 [sic] into Washington D.C., 95 north into Washington, D.C. and 95 south into Washington, D.C.—all with relatively the same amount of time.” Over on 95 north, Riddell said police officers had threatened the “arrest” of members who continued to obstruct the interstate. The group successfully blocked portions of the highways for 30 minutes Monday morning, but their July 4 activities may not be over yet. Earlier this week, a leader pledged they would also shut down the Washington, D.C. area beltway.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO