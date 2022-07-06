ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington D.C.'s RFK Stadium catches on fire

By Alex Evans
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, the former home of the Washington Commanders and other professional teams, caught fire on Tuesday. Ellie Hall of BuzzFeed News initially tweeted a photo Tuesday afternoon of the stadium with black smoke bellowing from the southwest side. According to Hall, firefighters had to use buzz saws...

www.yardbarker.com

CBS Sports

Multiple fires break out at RFK Stadium on Tuesday; no injuries reported

Emergency workers responded to multiple fires reported at Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. There were no injuries reported. DC Fire and EMS were alerted about a fire at the multi-purpose stadium, which was the former home of Washington's NFL team and MLS team DC United, at around 5:20 p.m. ET. It took units about 30 minutes to put it out, and then some more time to clear out the smoke.
MLS
Sportsnaut

Vacant RFK Stadium catches fire

RFK Stadium, which has sat vacant in Washington, D.C. since its last tenant moved out in 2017, caught fire Tuesday afternoon. D.C. Fire and EMS reported on social media Tuesday that it had “located several fires in below grade levels” of the structure after black smoke was seen rising out of the stadium.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The RFK Stadium Fire News

A fire was spotted outside of RFK Stadium on Tuesday. BuzzFeed's Ellie Hall posted a picture of smoke emanating from the building, which used to host the Washington Commanders, Nationals, and D.C. United. According to the DC Fire and EMS Twitter page, the fire department "located several fires" inside the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Essence

15-Year-Old Dies At 2022 ‘Moechella’ Event In Washington, D.C.

Three people, including a police officer, were injured when a shooting broke out at the intersection of 14th and U Streets NW on Sunday night. According to D.C. police officials, this weekend’s Moechella, a regular concert-turned-protest launched in 2019, experienced a shooting that broke out at the intersection of 14th and U Streets NW.
WASHINGTON, DC
