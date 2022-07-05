ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

JPMorgan Fined $850,000 for Alleged Swap Reporting Failures

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co will have to pay an $850,000 penalty to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) for...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

U.S. Charges Two Homeland Security Workers in Chinese Spying Scheme

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors charged two men tied to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as part of what federal law enforcement officials have called a "transnational repression scheme" on behalf of the Chinese government to spy on and harass dissidents living in the United States. Asked for comment,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Money

Millions of Credit Scores May Get an Automatic Boost Starting Today

Starting Friday, the three largest credit bureaus are overhauling how medical debt affects your credit. Equifax, Experian and TransUnion are automatically removing a significant portion of medical debt that plagues the credit reports of tens of millions of Americans. The credit bureaus first announced the reform in March amid regulatory pressure from the federal government's Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The initial round of changes are in effect as of Friday, with more changes slated for next year.
CREDITS & LOANS
US News and World Report

U.S. Warns Airlines It May Issue Regulations Barring Child Seating Fees

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday https://www.transportation.gov/individuals/aviation-consumer-protection/family-seating/June-2022-notice warned airlines it may issue regulations prohibiting them from charging extra fees to allow young children to sit next to accompanying family members. The agency, citing a 2016 law that required it to review U.S. airline family seating policies, issued a...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan Chase#Foreign Currency#Foreign Exchange Swap#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Cftc#Reuters
US News and World Report

Ukraine Seizes $71 Million of Assets Owned by Russian State Companies

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine has seized assets worth over 2.1 billion hryvnias ($71 million) owned by Russian state oil company Rosneft, gas firm Gazprom and nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, Ukraine's state security service said on Friday. The SBU said in a statement that Russia had used some of the profits...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
US News and World Report

Donald Trump Stepped Down as Director of His Media Group Last Month - Filing

(Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump was removed as a director from the board of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) last month, state documents showed, weeks before the firm was served with subpoenas from federal authorities. The document from the Florida Department of State Division of Corporations, dated...
POTUS
US News and World Report

U.S. Raises Concern Over Investment Climate in Mexico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai raised concerns about the investment climate in Mexico, including Mexico's energy policies that Washington says threaten U.S. investment, her office said on Thursday after a meeting with Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier. "She (Tai) discussed Mexico’s treatment of U.S. investors impacting important...
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

A housing bubble requires 3 elements. The 2022 housing market has hit 2

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In July 2006, the hit "MTV Cribs" returned for its 13th season. Unbeknownst to viewers, who were getting an inside look at pop singer Joey Fatone's home, that season premiere was airing just as the housing bubble was hitting its peak. Between 2000—the first year the show aired—and July 2006, the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index jumped 84.6%. But the party was coming to an end. After hitting that peak reading in July 2006, the U.S. housing market began to slow. By 2008, it was in a full-blown housing bust. That bust was so deep that U.S. home prices wouldn't top their July 2006 reading again until January 2017.
BUSINESS
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Mortgage demand sinks even as rates drop

Mortgage rates dropped for the second week in a row, but that didn't revive demand from homeowners or potential buyers. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances decreased to 5.74% from 5.84%. Mortgage rates dropped for the second week in a row, but that...
REAL ESTATE
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Levi Strauss hikes dividend as second-quarter earnings exceed expectations

Levi Strauss reported fiscal second-quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates. The clothing retailer reaffirmed its 2022 guidance for net revenue to increase 11% to 13% compared to 2021. Levi Strauss on Thursday reported quarterly revenue and earnings that came in above Wall Street expectations, as the clothing company known for...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy