Briefly in the area

Sanger police show off new car design

The Sanger Police Department revealed a new design for its patrol cars Friday to represent the city’s growth and vision for the future.

These new graphics represent the city’s desire to be progressive and professional, according to a news release.

Sanger Chief of Police Waylan Rhodes said in the release that the previous simple black and white design was used for 20 years, and the department will move to a more modern look. This look features a blue and black diagonal racing stripe with gradient black-to-gray text.

Vehicles will also include the new patrol officer badge, designed by Donna Green, Sanger’s director of marketing and civic engagement. Green said her goal was to create a unique and modern design officers and residents would be proud of.

While only two patrol cars have been updated, the department plans to add the design to remaining vehicles.

— Ashley Henderson

Target plans huge new hub in Alliance

A North Fort Worth warehouse project that developers say is their largest speculative building ever has landed a big tenant.

Alliance Center East is a 1.24 million-square-foot industrial building on Interstate 35W at Westport Parkway, across the highway from Alliance Airport. The 27,000-acre AllianceTexas development is a project of developer Hillwood.

The warehouse is being leased to Target for a major shipping hub, real estate brokers say. The just-leased building is the first phase of the 100-acre Alliance Center East business park.

— Steve Brown, The Dallas Morning News