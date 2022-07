Bob waited patiently outside the pearly gates of heaven with anticipation of seeing his Father God, his savior Jesus Christ & his guide & comforter, the Holy Spirit. When God did roll call on Saturday, June 25, 2022 & called out the name—“Robert C. Hauptly!” Bob with ecstatic joy raised his arms and yelled, “Here I am LORD, I’m coming!” He did his little wiggle dance and ran towards the gates of heaven.

