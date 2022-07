A 4th of July parade that has been underway in San Jose for more than 120 years proved to be a significant boost to the local economy this year. The Rose, White, and Blue Parade and Festival started in 1901 and attracted hundreds of residents. Now, 121 years later, tens of thousands of people across the South Bay show up to watch the patriotic floats, classic cars, lowriders, and community and student groups stroll along Dana and Naglee Avenues before ending the parade route along the Alameda. “I think it’s just nice to celebrate America as a community,” festival-goer Christine Kamp told Marin IJ.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO