Vyrna Marie Adickes Noack, 82, of Cuero passed away Saturday, July 2. She was born October 8, 1939, in Cuero to the late Roland and Elfie Doehrman Adickes. She married Alvin O. “Buddy” Noack on August 17, 1957, in Meyersville. She was employed by Cuero ISD and worked for them for 17 years. Vyrna was a member of the St. Michael’s Alter Society. She had a love for her family and loved to travel and go on cruises. She cherished her time spent at Rockport and in the Pasture.

CUERO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO