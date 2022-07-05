ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr Mint ($MNT) Public Sale Goes Live on July 1st, 2022

u.today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the recently concluded private and pre-sales that lasted for three months, Mr Mint officially announces its much-anticipated public sale that is expected to go live on July 1st, 2022. The public sale has opened to everybody beginning on July 1 and continuing through December. Everyone has the chance...

u.today

u.today

Whopping 750 Billion SHIB Suddenly Grabbed by “Gimli” Whale on Dip

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Crypto Hater Peter Schiff Would Accept Bitcoin as Payment for His Troubled Bank

Famous cryptocurrency critic Peter Schiff answered in the affirmative when asked if he would sell his troubled Euro Pacific Bank for Bitcoin. Despite his dislike of cryptocurrencies, if such a deal were approved by the regulator, he would agree to it, Schiff said. The economist argued his position with the fact that it is important for him, first and foremost, to protect the bank's clients.
MARKETS
u.today

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Remain Among Most Popular Cryptocurrencies in U.S.

According to a report published by global data intelligence company Morning Consult, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remain among the most popular cryptocurrencies owned by U.S. adults. The two meme coins are in third and sixth places, respectively. About four in ten Americans who own cryptocurrencies have Dogecoin in their portfolio,...
MARKETS
u.today

Fidelity's Timmer: Bitcoin Is Cheap, Ethereum Is Even Cheaper

MARKETS
#Mnt#Web3 Investment
u.today

Jim Cramer Puzzles Crypto Community with Recent Bitcoin Price Take

STOCKS
u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 9

MARKETS
u.today

Robinhood Introduces New Feature for Shiba Inu and Other Coins

Popular trading app Robinhood now allows its users to transfer Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, and other available digital assets in and out of the platform. As reported by U.Today, the second-biggest meme cryptocurrency was finally listed on Robinhood in early April after a Change.org petition asking the company to add SHIB reached more than half a million votes.
TECHNOLOGY
u.today

Here's Your On-Chain Checklist for Cryptocurrency Market Reversal

MARKETS
Markets
u.today

Bitcoin Is Getting Ready for 20% Rally: Crypto Market Review, July 8

MARKETS
u.today

SHIB, LEASH and BONE List on Canadian Crypto Payments Platform: Details

MARKETS
u.today

SBF's Alameda Owing Bankrupt Crypto Broker $376 Million Is Interesting Twist, According to Binance's CZ

As became known from the disclosed bankrupt crypto broker Voyager report, Alameda Research, a crypto trading company owned by the head of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, owes Voyager about $377 million. As it turns out, Alameda is the second largest borrower of the bankrupt crypto broker, while the first is crypto venture fund Three Arrows Capital, which owes Voyager $654 million and is going through a liquidation process itself.
MARKETS
u.today

Here's Why Bitcoin Just Dropped to Intraday Low

Bitcoin fell lower on Friday, touching an intraday low of $21,164 on the Bitstamp exchange due to strong U.S. jobs data. The U.S. economy added a whopping 372,000 jobs in June, significantly outperforming analysts' forecast of 250,000, according to data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics earlier today. The...
STOCKS
u.today

This Is Why Cryptocurrency Market Can't Go Up: Tether Whales' Supply

MARKETS
u.today

MATIC Price Spikes over Last 24 Hours; Here Are Three Factors Responsible

STOCKS
u.today

Robinhood Introduces New Feature for SHIB, Solana Hit with Class-Action Lawsuit, DOGE Back Above Crucial Price Level: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. Robinhood introduces new feature for Shiba Inu and other coins. According to the official announcement on Twitter, Robinhood, a popular trading app, introduced a new option for crypto transfers. From now on, its users can send and receive all digital assets available on the platform, including Shiba Inu and Bitcoin. The news was retweeted by Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account, scoring more than 6,000 likes from thrilled members of the SHIB community. As reported by U.Today, Robinhood finally added support for the second biggest meme crypto in early April after a Change.org petition asking the company to list SHIB got more than half a million votes. Earlier this year, the trading app launched a noncustodial wallet, making it possible for traders to manage their own crypto.
MARKETS
u.today

These Coinbase Transfers Could Be Bullish For Ethereum

COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

52,000 BTC Bought by Bitcoin Sharks Over Past Month: Report

MARKETS
u.today

OpenLeverage (OLE) Listed on KuCoin

KuCoin, one of the world's top cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced that OpenLeverage native token OLE will make its global debut on KuCoin exchange. KuCoin will open trading for the pairs OLE/USDT and OLE/KCS on July 7 at 10 AM UTC, the exchange announced. OpenLeverage is a permissionless lending and margin...
MARKETS
u.today

onXRP Partners up with Banxa, XRP Can Now Be Purchased via Bank Card & ApplePay

OnXRP, one of the fastest-growing XRP Ledger-built projects, announced the deployment of the Banxa fiat on-ramp solution into its ecosystem. Thanks to this innovation, onXRP users can now buy XRP using bank cards or ApplePay. At this time, the fresh feature is available to users from all continents, with the exception of Russia, Canada, and New York and Hawaii residents. Enabling U.S. residents to buy XRP with a bank card was the top priority in developing the innovation, according to a tweet from onXRP.
ECONOMY

