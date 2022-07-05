Mr Mint ($MNT) Public Sale Goes Live on July 1st, 2022

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. Robinhood introduces new feature for Shiba Inu and other coins. According to the official announcement on Twitter, Robinhood, a popular trading app, introduced a new option for crypto transfers. From now on, its users can send and receive all digital assets available on the platform, including Shiba Inu and Bitcoin. The news was retweeted by Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account, scoring more than 6,000 likes from thrilled members of the SHIB community. As reported by U.Today, Robinhood finally added support for the second biggest meme crypto in early April after a Change.org petition asking the company to list SHIB got more than half a million votes. Earlier this year, the trading app launched a noncustodial wallet, making it possible for traders to manage their own crypto.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO