New City Hall Hours

The City’s Draft 2023 Housing Element is available for review and comment from July 5 to August 3, 2022. The Draft 2023 Housing Element contains goals, policies, and programs to create new housing opportunities, preserve and improve existing housing, support regional cooperation to address the jobs/housing balance, and continue to engage and educate the public on housing issues in our community. Please visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/HEU to review the document online or review a hard copy at the City Clerk’s Office (735 Anacapa Street), Santa Barbara Central Library (40 E. Anapamu Street), and Santa Barbara Eastside Library (1102 East Montecito Street). Please send your comments on the draft by August 3, 2022 to HEU@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.

2 DAYS AGO