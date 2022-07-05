New City Hall Hours

City Street Operations will be paving a portion of Santa Barbara Street. Work is slated to begin in early July and anticipated to wrap up by the end of August. The project will be broken up into five phases. Work will encompass repairing failed sections of the road, lowering utilities, milling and paving and raising the utilities to grade.
The City’s Draft 2023 Housing Element is available for review and comment from July 5 to August 3, 2022. The Draft 2023 Housing Element contains goals, policies, and programs to create new housing opportunities, preserve and improve existing housing, support regional cooperation to address the jobs/housing balance, and continue to engage and educate the public on housing issues in our community. Please visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/HEU to review the document online or review a hard copy at the City Clerk’s Office (735 Anacapa Street), Santa Barbara Central Library (40 E. Anapamu Street), and Santa Barbara Eastside Library (1102 East Montecito Street). Please send your comments on the draft by August 3, 2022 to HEU@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.
The hourly rates at Downtown parking lots increased to $2.50 an hour last week. This is in response to the rising costs of performing parking-related services, major maintenance, and capital improvements; and will ensure Downtown Parking can continue to maintain clean, safe parking facilities. Parkers will continue to receive 75 minutes of free parking each day before accruing hourly fees. Rates are in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Read more...
Comments / 0