Chokolá Bean to Bar

The Hershey Company has been around for approximately 128 years. Established in 1894, this iconic chocolate brand has helped the United States see itself through the Great Depression and two world wars. It's a go-to candy for Valentine's Day. In fact, per Time, America loves Hershey's Kiss flavors so much, that these bite-size pieces of chocolate are woven into the fabric of our favorite holiday where Cupid is the star. Statista shares that, in 2021, Hershey made $8.97 billion and is considered one of the largest chocolate makers in North America. The company has definitely proven its longevity and staying power.
