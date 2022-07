The constantly changing landscape of college sports is affecting both big and small schools, but none are facing a more uncertain future than HBCUs. They are largely being ignored by the major sporting publications in terms of assessing how the various mainstream conference realignments might affect them, but the handful of HBCUs who are not in the SWAC, MEAC or SIAC have to consider how the ongoing reshuffling of college alliances and conferences will affect their future.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO