DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bix 7 officials announced Thursday the names of the two Russell “Break the Tape” runners, formerly known as “Beat the Elite.”. Sam Russell of Davenport and Olivia Moore of Iowa City will be competing to finish the 48th Quad-City Times Bix 7 before the first elite runner. If successful, they will each receive $2,500 which they can either keep or give to charity. Moore and Russell will be given a head start on race day as they each try to “Break the Tape” at the finish line.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO