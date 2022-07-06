Kennedy Chandler, Grizzlies Agree To Four-Year, $7.1M Rookie Deal

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
Kyrie Irving has been a huge bust for the Brooklyn Nets. When the Nets got Kyrie and Kevin Durant, the expectation was that these two would go out and win a championship together. In the three seasons they've played with one another, they have only won one playoff series, and this past year, they got swept by the Boston Celtics.
LeBron James is headed into his 20th season in the NBA and there is no doubt that fans are hyped to see what kind of basketball he gives us. James will turn 38 years old this season although there is an expectation that he will continue to be a top 5 player in the league. No one has had this kind of longevity before, and there is now a sense that he will someday get to play with his sons Bronny Jr. and Bryce Maximus.
Kevin Durant shocked the NBA world when he demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week. After the initial shock of it all, NBA fans proceeded to blast Durant for asking for a trade just two years into his contract. Amid all the chaos, Draymond Green made his feelings known about the topic.
The Phoenix Suns have officially announced their trade with the Atlanta Hawks. The Suns lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks, while the Hawks lost in the first-round to the Miami Heat.
Derrick Rose may not be an MVP-caliber player any longer, but he is definitely among the more recognizable players in the league. Many people appreciated his ability on the court in his prime, and it is clear that he has a lot of fans around the world to this day.
Tuesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s future prospects appeared to get a massive jolt in the right direction. Their prized draft pick, Chet Holmgren, had an outstanding performance in his first Summer League game. He dropped 23 points on just nine shots, finishing with six blocks and four treys. He became the first player in […]
Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
