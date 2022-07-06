Level 3 evacuations dropped in Grant County after crews respond to wildfire

ORONDO, Wash. - Two are injured after a helicopter came crashing down into a cherry orchard south of Orondo Wednesday and burst into flames. The initial investigation found the chopper struck high voltage power lines above the orchard and careened into the cherry orchard, crashing into a tractor that was being operated.
WENATCHEE, Wash. - Chelan County Sheriff's deputies are looking for the suspect behind multiple burglaries in the Lake Wenatchee area. 33-year-old Kevin Waters is wanted for stealing over $50,000 worth of property, including firearms, from vacation cabins, residences and businesses. Waters currently has an arrest warrant out of Chelan County...
