Alaska State

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

By Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
alaskapublic.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on...

www.alaskapublic.org

People

Alaska Wildlife Officials Kill 4 Black Bears at Anchorage Campground

Wildlife officials in Anchorage, Alaska, killed four black bears at a campground within the city currently inhabited by Anchorage residents who are homeless. On Tuesday, employees from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game killed the four black bears — a sow with her two cubs and a separate adult bear — that were spotted taking food, trash, and other items from tents inside the city-managed Centennial Park site, according to CBS News. A release sent out by the department noted that a decision was made to kill the bears as a matter of public safety, according to Alaska's News Source.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Associated Press

4 bears killed in Alaska campground reserved for homeless

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska wildlife officials have killed four black bears in a campground recently reserved for people in Anchorage who are homeless after the city’s largest shelter was closed. Employees from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game on Tuesday killed a sow and her two cubs and another adult bear that was acting separately, stealing food from tents inside Centennial Park, which is managed by the city, officials said. Anchorage is Alaska’s biggest city, with nearly 300,000 residents, but it is also bear country. The park is located in east Anchorage, nestled between Chugach State Park and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, which state wildlife officials describe as a vast bear habitat.
ANCHORAGE, AK
akbizmag.com

Broadway Alaska Series Coming to Anchorage PAC

Alaska Center for the Performing Arts is partnering with events producer Nederlander to present a new Broadway subscription series beginning with four shows in the 2023/2024 season. Overture, Curtain, Lights. The new partnership, called Broadway Alaska, developed a model to bring major national touring versions of Broadway shows to Anchorage.
ANCHORAGE, AK
thecordovatimes.com

Alaska Fish News: State attracts 20 Alaska aqua-farm applications

Twenty applications for Alaska aquatic farm permits were received by the state by the April 30 deadline. That’s the highest number in 17 years, said Flip Pryor, statewide aquaculture section chief at the Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game which issues the permits. ADF&G partners with the state Dept....
ALASKA STATE
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
alaskapublic.org

Alaska’s June of ’22 set to go down as one of the driest ever

Anchorage just had its second warmest June on record, and the month is also expected to go down as one of the driest Junes ever statewide — if not the driest. That’s according to National Weather Service climate researcher Brian Brettschneider, back for our Ask a Climatologist segment. And he says, while the meager June precipitation totals aren’t official yet, a drought designation for parts of the state is.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

As flames approach, Interior Alaska residents in Clear told to ‘leave now’

The Clear Fire burning in Interior Alaska made a run in the Kobe Road area on Wednesday, prompting officials to urge any residents remaining to “leave now.”. The fire was sparked by lightning in late June and has grown to more than 55,000 acres. It’s burning near the Interior communities of Clear and Anderson, roughly 75 miles southwest of Fairbanks.
ALASKA STATE
akbizmag.com

ROTAK Brings CH-47 Chinooks to Anchorage

Anchorage-based ROTAK Helicopter Services is adding former military aircraft to its heavy-lift capabilities. The company took delivery of two Boeing CH-47D Chinooks from Columbia Helicopters, modified for firefighting and external loads. As a part of the sale, Columbia is providing full life cycle sustainment and airworthiness and technical publication services for the aircraft.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskareporter.com

With post-Roe focus on abortion access, Alaska advocates plan events for Saturday

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Alaska is holding events in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Homer and Juneau on Saturday focused on abortion access advocacy. The goal of the events is “so that people know how to get involved and that they’re not alone,” said Rose O’Hara-Jolley, Alaska state director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Alaska. “We’re going to make sure that abortion stays safe and legal in our state.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report July 7, 2022

On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KYUK’s Anna Rose MacArthur reports on the close of subsistence salmon fishing on the Yukon. KRBD’s Raegan Miller offers a story about stream restoration in Ketchikan, and Angela Denning on budget cuts for the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute.
KETCHIKAN, AK
Phys.org

Birdwatching brings millions of dollars to Alaska

A committed and lucky birdwatcher in Alaska may see an elusive bluethroat north of the Brooks Range, catch a glimpse of the bold markings on a harlequin duck as it zips along an Interior river, encounter all four species of eider in Utqiaġvik, or take in the sounds of thousands of feeding shorebirds in the Copper River Delta.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Rain moves into Southern Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska had another day with lightning strikes through the Interior, as weather changes are already showing up on the southwest shores of mainland Alaska. A low pressure system that cycled through the Aleutian Islands has delivered the first of several rounds of rain over the coming...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Cost of energy in Alaska up 25% this year

The first part of 2022 was significantly more expensive for Alaskans, with energy costs leading the charge. Overall, Alaskans paid 25% more for energy this year than last year. According to the Alaska Department of Labor, the cost of living in Alaska was 7.5% higher across all categories during the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
ktoo.org

Gov. Dunleavy vetoes $10.5M in funds for Alaska Long Trail project

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s vetoes to the state budget last week included slashing roughly $10.5 million in funding for the Alaska Long Trail project. The project would span about 500 miles and connect Seward to Fairbanks by what’s called a braided trail, mixing a series of walkable paths as well as paths accessible by four wheelers and snowmachines. Some pieces of the trail already exist, but some still need to be built.
ALASKA STATE
alaskareporter.com

Capstone re-opens COVID testing sites in Wasilla, Anchorage

On June 30, Capstone Clinic had initially closed its COVID testing facilities across the state. “As a result of the ending of federal and state reimbursements, we were forced to shut down our testing sites by June 30th,” said Matt Jones, Director of Non-Clinical Operations and manager of the comprehensive statewide COVID testing program and clinics.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Wildfire activity escalates in Alaska with 20 new fires Monday

Wildfire activity continues to escalate in Alaska as the state logged more than 20 new fires Monday, raising the number of active fires to 214. Thousands of lightning strikes were again detected across a wide area, from Southcentral to the Interior to northern Alaska. Among lighting-caused fires that started Monday...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Notes from the trail: Parades and more parades

Parade notes: At the Juneau Fourth of July parade we spotted Les Gara for governor, and Heidi Drygas for lieutenant governor (running with Bill Walker at head of ticket), as well as Shoshana Gungurstein, who is running for U.S. Senate. Sen. Lisa Murkowski had a float, as did her challenger...
ALASKA STATE
alaskamagazine.com

A Bad Trip in Polar Bear Country

My guide, we’ll call him Hank, picks me up from the Fairbanks airport and makes multiple stops to retrieve gear, all of which appears to date back to the Soviet era. In the truck, Hank shakes an old can of bear spray to see if it has anything left in it, before tossing it into the center console, where it begins to leak. My eyes blister, my throat thickens, and I roll down the window to gulp air. Hank coughs and cries but refuses to make a big deal about grizzly-grade pepper spray filling up the cab. He offers to close the lid to the console. I suggest that there’s no way his guests will be able to ride 414 miles on the Dalton Highway for two days without vomiting and passing out in the truck. He reluctantly agrees to ditch the bear spray. I reluctantly agree to stay on the tour. After all, he’s extending it to me as a press trip in hopes that I will write about his company.
FAIRBANKS, AK
recordpatriot.com

Bill Allen, key figure in Alaska corruption scandal, dies

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Bill Allen, a central figure in a corruption scandal that rocked Alaska politics, has died. He was 85. Allen's death was reported by Alaska media, citing a brief death announcement on the website for a Colorado funeral home, which said Allen died on June 29. A person who answered the phone there on Wednesday declined to provide more details.
JUNEAU, AK

