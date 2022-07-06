Jimmy John’s to open this week

Jimmy John's, the nation's third-largest sandwich chain, is opening its first Maricopa restaurant Wednesday in Sonoran Creek Marketplace. [Brian Mordt)

National sandwich giant Jimmy John’s will open its first Maricopa location this week.

A grand opening is set for Wednesday in the Sonoran Creek Marketplace.

Jimmy John’s will be adjacent to another newcomer to the Maricopa food scene, Crumbl Cookie. The store will be open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.

Owner Thomas Stassi, a Realtor with eXp Realty in Scottsdale who also owns the Casa Grande Jimmy John’s location, said he is excited to open in Maricopa.

“Our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area, whether it’s through contactless delivery or ordered through our Freak Fast Rewards loyalty program,” Stassi said. “Our team is ready to serve even more guests on their terms in a way that only Jimmy John’s can deliver.”

Jimmy John’s was founded in Illinois in 1983 and today boasts 2,748 stores in 45 states and territories, including more than 50 Arizona stores in 24 cities. It is the third-largest sandwich retailer in the United States, trailing only Subway and Arby’s.