Miami, FL

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1

 2 days ago

E_Rengifo (6), Ward (1), Stallings (1). DP_Los Angeles 3, Miami 0. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Miami 7. 2B_Wendle (7). HR_Cooper...

Yardbarker

Dodgers Designate Former Cleveland Reliever for Assignment

It has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride for one of Los Angeles' latest acquisitions. Last week, the Dodgers claimed RHP Ian Gibaut and had his original flight changed to Los Angeles to meet up with the team as they headed to San Diego. Gibaut was activated and with the team in the dugout for Friday night’s game against the Padres.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

William Contreras catching for Atlanta on Tuesday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras will catch for right-hander Ian Anderson on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Andre Pallante and the Cardinals. Travis d'Arnaud moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 11.0 FanDuel...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh batting eighth for Angels on Thursday

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Marsh will start in left field on Thursday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Monte Harrison returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Marsh for 7.8 FanDuel points on...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Max Stassi sitting for Angels on Thursday

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Stassi will move to the bench on Thursday with Kurt Suzuki catching for right-hander Chase Silseth. Suzuki will bat ninth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Suzuki for...
ANAHEIM, CA
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Hints at Promoting Miguel Vargas This Year

The Dodgers lost a lineup linchpin on Tuesday. Prior to first pitch against the Colorado Rockies, the team announced that a CT scan revealed that Chris Taylor has a fracture in his left foot. To add insult to injury, it was also his bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium. Taylor’s injury opens the door for more playing time for outfielders Jake Lamb and Trayce Thompson, but it could even lead to Miguel Vargas getting his first sniff in the bigs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BucsGameday

Veteran Running Back in Jeopardy of Being Cut by Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it a priority to add talent across their offense this offseason in an effort to field a roster that will have the depth to make another Super Bowl run under quarterback Tom Brady. Before the future hall of famer's return to Tampa Bay, it looked like star running back Leonard Fournette was headed elsewhere.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux starting Tuesday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Lux is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Lux for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Mike Brito, scout of Mexican talent for Dodgers, dies at 87

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Brito, the top scout in Mexico for the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 45 years who discovered such talents as Fernando Valenzuela, current Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías and Yasiel Puig, died Thursday. He was 87. The team announced his death to the crowd and held a moment of silence before hosting the Chicago Cubs. Photos of Brito and his discoveries were shown on the stadium’s videoboards. He died at a Los Angeles hospital. No cause of death was provided. For years, the mustachioed Brito was instantly recognizable behind home plate dressed in a stylish suit and a Panama hat with a cigar clenched in his teeth holding a radar gun. More recently, he used a cane in concession to his age as he observed the current Dodgers from the press box. Brito had a connection to the club’s most recent World Series championship, won after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In the deciding Game 6 against Tampa Bay, Victor Gonzalez was the winner and Urías earned the save. Both Mexican-born pitchers were signed by Brito, who remained part of the team’s scouting staff until his death.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lance Barrett
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Trayce Thompson Hits 3-Run Homer Against Rockies

Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Padres host San Francisco Giants, look to break home losing streak

San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -134, Giants +113; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Longtime Dodgers scout Brito dies at 87

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Brito, the top scout in Mexico for the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 45 years who discovered such talents as Fernando Valenzuela, current Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias and Yasiel Puig, died Thursday. He was 87. The team announced his death to the crowd before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Tuesday night

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Ramon Laureano versus Blue Jays starter Yusei Kikuchi. In 66 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .169 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Reveals Secret Handshake with LA insider After Walk Off

The Dodgers completed the sweep of the visiting Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night, but it was far from a typical game. Colorado scored the first run of the game on a throwing error from Cody Bellinger. LA scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch. The Dodgers bats logged just five hits against a starter, José Ureña, who owns a career ERA of 4.73. Despite a bizarre game, it ended with the first walk off of Mookie Betts’ Dodgers career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off

July 7 (UPI) -- Outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a fastball into the dirt and over the pitcher's mound, plating Cody Bellinger with a walk-off single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow win over the Colorado Rockies. Betts walk-off hit gave the Dodgers a 2-1 win Wednesday at...
LOS ANGELES, CA

