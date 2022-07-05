ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casa Grande, AZ

Community Services Master Plan – Community Meeting #2

casagrandeaz.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Casa Grande is currently developing a Community Services Master Plan with a 10-year planning horizon. The primary...

casagrandeaz.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themesatribune.com

P&Z Board considers 4 apartment projects

The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board considered four multifamily residential projects in June, totaling 640 units, and wound up signing off on three and postponing a decision on another. June’s multifamily projects were noteworthy for their diversity, being geographically spread out across the city and offering different architectural styles, from...
KTAR.com

Chandler approves construction for water facility supporting drought prevention

PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council approved construction last month for a reclaimed water facility supporting drought prevention. Through agreements made between the city and Intel, construction of a Reclaimed Water Interconnect Facility was approved on June 23 to begin immediately at the RWIF located near Queen Creek and McQueen roads which is set to be completed in 2024, the city said in a press release.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Chandler grants construction company $5.8M to rebuild city’s busiest fire station

PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council on Wednesday approved nearly $5.8 million in funding for a construction company to rebuild the city’s busiest fire station. Core Construction, Inc. will work to rebuild Chandler Fire Station No. 282, located near Alma School and Warner roads, as it is undersized for the area’s needs, officials said in a press release.
CHANDLER, AZ
chandleraz.gov

City of Chandler launches Chandler Flex — on-demand ride share service

CHANDLER, Ariz – On July 12, the City of Chandler will launch Chandler Flex, a new on-demand, shared transportation service. A minivan picks you up and takes you where you want to go in a limited service area within Chandler. It is a shared ride service, so other passengers may be picked up and dropped off along the way.
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casa Grande, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Casa Grande, AZ
Government
azmag.gov

Study Sets Stage to Improve Travel Near Maricopa

A new study of the heavily traveled State Route 347 near the city of Maricopa lays out a series of improvements that could shave up to 20 minutes off commute times for residents heading into the Phoenix area each day. The recommendations from a SR 347 scoping study were accepted...
MARICOPA, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to use $14.4M grant funding to expand terminal

PHOENIX – Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport will use a $14.4 million federal grant for terminal expansion and upgrades, officials announced Thursday. The funding is part of almost $1 billion awarded to 85 airports across the country under the Bipartisan Infrastructure law. The Mesa airport will replace a temporary four-gate annex...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

For Gateway Grand industrial park, size matters

Officials celebrated the groundbreaking on a 2.1-million-square-foot industrial park on the northwest corner of Pecos and Sossaman Road that may add to Mesa’s stock of 1 million-plus square foot industrial buildings. These large footprint buildings are increasingly in demand from manufacturers looking to set up shop in the East...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Eegee's opens brand new location in west Valley in Phoenix

Tempe-based Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine is partnering with the Tempe Fire Department to help bring a sense of internal peace to the firefighters on staff. Two Arizona legislators will receive the medal, along with many others. Airbnb bans all parties at short-term rentals permanently. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Community#Master Plan#Planning Horizon#Needs Assessment
azbigmedia.com

Senita on Cave Creek rental community sells for $109.5M

Draper and Kramer, Incorporated, a national full-service real estate firm, today announced it has added to its national portfolio of multifamily properties with the purchase of Senita on Cave Creek, a 15-building, 240-unit luxury rental community at 23555 N. Desert Peak Parkway in Phoenix. This is the company’s first property acquisition in Arizona.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Craft @ Gilbert & Baseline in Mesa sells for $433K per unit

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of Craft @ Gilbert & Baseline, a boutique, 104-unit multifamily asset in Mesa, Arizona. The $45 million sales price represents $432,692 per unit. “Over the past 10-plus years, population growth within a three-mile radius...
MESA, AZ
What Now Phoenix

Point 22 Tavern Makes Progress Towards Late 2022 Opening

Coming soon to Mesa is a new neighborhood kitchen and bar called Point 22 Tavern. The restaurant is under construction at 9248 E. Cadence Parkway at the incoming Arrival at Cadence commercial center. Progress is being made on Point 22 Tavern, which just applied for its liquor license, in addition...
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
azbigmedia.com

3.32 acres of land at Tempe Town Lake sells for $33.75M

3.32 acres of vacant land on the south side of Tempe Town Lake has been sold for $33.75 million, according to Vizzda. That equates to $10,165,663 per acre. The transaction — which closed June 30 — was a related sale between two McBride Cohen Management Group entities. The...
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

East Valley bridge over I-10 to close for 2 weeks starting Monday

PHOENIX – An East Valley bridge over Interstate 10 will be closed for two weeks starting next week for work related to the Broadway Curve Improvement Project, authorities said Wednesday. Guadalupe Road will be closed in both directions between Pointe Parkway on the west side of I-10 in Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Locally Owned Chain Opens Newest Location

A local chain is opening a new restaurant.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. When it comes to eating healthy, skipping the preservatives, and ditching the trans and processed fat that has a way of sneaking up into food, one of the best options to choose from is a raw fish restaurant. Sushi took the United States by storm years ago, and now it’s possible to find multiple sushi restaurants in just about any city in the country. And now, right on the sushi craze’s ankles, comes poke. This Hawaiian version of raw fish is served traditionally in a bowl, instead of a wrap. With the obvious similarities, one metro Phoenix restaurant decided to combine the two, and is now in the process of launching its fourth Valley restaurant.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

2 Scottsdale office properties sell for $85 million

CBRE announced the sale of two office properties in Scottsdale, Ariz. to North Dakota-based Edgewood Real Estate Investment Trust for $85 million. CBRE’s Barry Gabel and Chris Marchildon represented the sellers, Wentworth Property Company and Northwood Investors, in the transaction. Developed in 2008 & 2009, Terra Verde I and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

5 Arizona Cities Place Among The Best For Recreation

Staying active is great for your health and wallet. Finding a city that caters to recreation is easy in Arizona, as the state has great choices for indoor and outdoor recreation. WalletHub compiled a list of the best states for recreation. The website states, "To determine the places where recreation...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy