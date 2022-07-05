ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free entry First Thursdays at NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale

By Patti Roth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Thursdays are ideal for appreciating art. First Thursdays are when NSU Art Museum in Fort Lauderdale offers free entry. Regular fees are $12 for adults; $8 for seniors & military; $5 for students 13 – 17 years old & university students with ID; and free for NSU students, faculty and...

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do: Fizzyland, FlockFest, a new Hard Rock sports bar, a hidden pizza spot in Fort Lauderdale

On Saturday, downtown Fort Lauderdale will be the setting for Fizzyland, a celebration of the latest ignominious assault on manhood known as the seltzer. Beginning at noon, The Wharf Fort Lauderdale’s inaugural Spritz and Seltzer Festival is an all-day party that will feature live music and more than 30 brands of the bubbly potion that has turned many of my acquaintances into a tribe of zombie ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Night Marine Sea Turtle Walk (SOLD OUT)

If you’re interested in learning about nesting sea turtles and seeing the process they go through, you’ll want to check out the FREE Night Marine Sea Turtle Walk in Dania Beach. The program begins with a 20-minute DVD, “Sea Turtles – Saga or Eulogy,” followed by a Q&A...
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free movies, concerts, dance this summer in Miami Beach

Miami Beach Onstage! presents free movies, concerts and dance performances through September 2022 at different Miami Beach locations including Lummus Park, Normandy Fountain Plaza, Pride Park, Muss Park, Altos Del Mar Park, Collins Park Plaza, Lincoln Road and the North Beach Bandshell. In addition to free Summer Movies Under the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Thrillist

The 12 Best Ice Cream Shops in Miami

There are many joys of living in a place where you only need a jacket when it dips below 70. Like going to the beach on a Tuesday, or eating Thanksgiving dinner outside. But unlike those two things, which you only do once a year, eating delicious ice cream on a warm afternoon can be an everyday occurrence in Miami, especially with our abundance of fantastic ice cream shops. Whether you’re feeling a gourmet popsicle or gelato that tastes like a pastelito, we’ve got no shortage of great spots. Here are the best ice creams parlors and more in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Amazing French Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale You Should Try

Only 30 miles north of the bustling city of Miami is the beautiful city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This stunning coastal city is famous for its beaches, boating canals, and luxurious atmosphere. There’s no shortage of delicious restaurants to visit in Fort Lauderdale, but if you’re craving something elegant like...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Best & Fun Things to do in Pompano Beach

Looking for the best Things to do in Pompano Beach?. Located just north of Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach is not only known for its beautiful sandy beaches and magnificent waves, it is also a cultural hub where you’ll find everything from cultural centers and nature reserves to amphitheaters and flea markets. Had enough culture for one day, pull out those clubs and play 18 rounds at the world-famous Greg Norman Signature Pines Course?
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Suit up, cosplayers! Florida Supercon returns for an anime, comic books, and general pop culture weekend. From the metahuman universes of Marvel and DC to action-packed anime like Naruto and Sailor Moon, fans are invited to participate in activities that will put their geeky knowledge to the test. You might even find yourself walking among the stars; this year's guest lineup features Mythbusters' Adam Savage; Walking Dead actors including Cooper Andrews, Seth Gilliam, and Ross Marquand; and My Hero Academia and One Piece's Colleen Clinkenbeard. 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 800-598-1055; floridasupercon.com. Tickets cost $10 to $300. Sophia Medina.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Davie's Sweet Aloha Ice Cream Brings Hawaiian Shave Ice to South Florida

If you’re searching for the perfect summertime treat to beat the heat, here’s one worth venturing out of Miami for: authentic Hawaiian shave ice. Not to be confused with snow cones or slushies, Hawaiian shave ice has a soft and fluffy mouthfeel that bursts with flavor. And according to Sweet Aloha Ice Cream owners Jimmy and Lynne Anderson, their shop is the only place you’ll find true shave ice anywhere in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
MIAMI, FL
idesignarch.com

Andalusian Farmhouse Style Mediterranean Revival Florida Mansion

Located at the intersection of two canals, this waterfront luxury home on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, Florida was inspired by early twentieth-century Mediterranean Revival architecture and the Andalusian farmhouses. Robert A.M. Stern Architects created a home with intricate yet informal architectural details, using materials that are either reclaimed...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: South PMP Bar & Kitchen in Pompano Beach; Playa Bowls in Coral Springs

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Coming soon South PMP Bar & Kitchen, Pompano Beach If Jet Runway Café is owner Mike Linder’s love letter to aviation and YOT Bar & Kitchen is his mash note to the sea, then his newest restaurant, South PMP, is securely on terra firma. Linder’s ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Going Once: City of Miami Auctions Off Piles of Weird Stuff

The discerning buyer always has an eye out for a good deal. If you're the type of discerning buyer who's into cheap gaming consoles, musical instruments, and Nike shoes, well, this is your lucky week. Open for bidding until noon Friday through McKinney, Texas-based René Bates Auctioneers are 13 lots...
MIAMI, FL
NewPelican

One of America’s youngest pilots keeps aiming high

Pompano Beach – Flying has become a passion for Brianna Spatz of Pompano Beach. Attaining her commercial license this past May and her instrument and multi-engine ratings last August and January respectively, all at the age of 18, Spatz is soaring ever higher and set to attend Ohio State University this fall.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WHYI Y100

This Is The Best Hot Dog Joint In Florida

If you go to a cookout, chances are you're going to spot hot dogs on the grill. When Americans aren't chowing down on hot dogs at events or at home, they're heading to restaurants to see how they approach this classic American bite. What's great about hot dogs is that you can also load them with all kinds of goodies, like cheese, bacon, onions, and even other proteins.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Lawsuit: Miami Pastor Blew Church Money on Extramarital Dalliance With Congregant

In May 2019, about a month after taking a woman from his church on a first date, David Stocker, Jr., flew her out to New York City to partake in all the quintessential touristy activities in the Big Apple: visit Broadway, snap photos around Times Square, ride in one of those cheesy horse-drawn carriages. The couple returned the following month to stay at a luxe hotel in the Lower East Side, snapping intimate photos and selfies along the way.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man injured during large fire at Tropicana Flea Market in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Dozens of firefighters responded to a fire at the outdoor Tropicana Flea Market on Thursday near Miami-Dade County’s Allapattah area. Residents of buildings as far as Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood and downtown Miami reported seeing the dark smoke. A man was injured and required...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Family sues Southwest Airlines over fall at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida family is suing Southwest Airlines and one of its contractors in Broward circuit court, alleging that their disabled daughter was thrown from her wheelchair while boarding a flight out of the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, leaving her with life-altering injuries. According to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bocamag.com

Your Week Ahead: July 5 to 11, 2022

A rarely staged Shakespeare play brings drama under the Jupiter stars, and a foundational indie band brings its experimental sound to Fort Lauderdale. Plus, “Heathers: the Musical,” “The Shining” and more in your week ahead. THURSDAY. What: Opening night Shakespeare by the Sea: “Richard II”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridasportsman.com

Fort Lauderdale/Dania 27 June 2022

I exited Ft Lauderdale breakwater at 5 am in search of live goggle eyes. I spent an hour along the beach Sth of the inlet and Nth of Dania pier without luck. On the way out I put out a YoZuri Crystal Minnow which got nailed hard as I crossed the third reef.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

