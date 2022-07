Wilton Library Association (WLA) was proud to host its 127th Annual Meeting for Friends on the evening of Wednesday, June 15. This brief business meeting included the election of new trustees and officers, a celebration of those retiring from the WLA Board of Trustees, a presentation of awards for the library’s outstanding Volunteer of the Year and Staff Member of the Year, and a special preview of the library’s new website.

