A team of University of Texas at Arlington researchers has begun first-of-its-kind research on the health effects of hookah use. Led by Ziyad Ben Taleb, assistant professor of public health in the College of Nursing and Health Innovation and director of UTA’s Nicotine and Tobacco Research Laboratory (NTRL), the team will study how the size of a hookah device—also known as a water pipe—impacts its user’s health. It’s an area of research that Ben Taleb says is largely unexplored.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO