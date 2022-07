Downtown Aspen buzzed on Monday as smiling crowds gathered for the Fourth of July parade and a whole day of festivities. After two years of pandemic-caused disruption, the old-fashioned parade along the traditional route through downtown Aspen stole the show. Led by Grand Marshal Joe Zanin, the parade featured dozens of local organizations, businesses and nonprofits. Some parade participants threw candy to the crowds or turned on their lights and sirens, while others sprayed observers with hoses and water guns. Six groups won prizes in the parade categories, which were judged by the Commercial Core and Lodging Commission.

