‘PT with Gulfport PD’ this Saturday at Jones Park

Moss Point K9 Buddy, who was injured in the line of duty on March 29, will receive a new stab- and bullet-proof vest that also honors a fallen comrade. Moss Point Police announced this morning that Vest Interest in K9s, a non-profit that donates vests to K9 officers, is sending Buddy a vest thanks to sponsors Brian and Lisa King of Columbia, CT. The vest, which is U.S. made, custom-fitted and certified by the National Institute of Justice, will have embroidered on it, “In Memory of Exo.”

1 DAY AGO