‘PT with Gulfport PD’ this Saturday at Jones Park

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport Police officer was charged with DUI early Thursday morning while driving his city-assigned vehicle. Around 2:50 a.m., troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were investigating a vehicle that left the road near Highway 605 and Highway 67. That’s when they found Gulfport Police Detective Manuel Santos behind the wheel of his city vehicle.
An off-duty detective with the Gulfport Police Department has been charged with DUI. According to Gulfport PD, Detective Manual Santos was in his city-assigned vehicle when he drove off the road. It happened just before 3 this morning on Highway 605 near the Highway 67 interchange. Mississippi Highway Patrol responded...
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 15-year-old from Richton was recently bitten by an alligator in a Stone County creek. The Hattiesburg American reported the incident happened at a recreational spot on Red Creek on June 13. Ricky Flynt, Alligator Program coordinator for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), a four-foot alligator […]
WXXV has the full story of a community coming together to save the lives of three friends after their car filled with water in Jackson County. The night started with teens hanging out under an I-10 boat launch near the Pascagoula River, but ended with a brave rescue. In video...
The Biloxi Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two alleged theft suspects. The two allegedly removed a catalytic converter in the 100 block of Beach Boulevard on April 6th around 4 p.m. Both suspects left the area in a white Honda Accord with a Virginia license plate.
MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- A 16-year-old Pascagoula resident is being hailed as a hero for his actions in helping save three teenage girls and a Moss Point police officer after a vehicle went into the Pascagoula River early Sunday morning. According to Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley, a vehicle...
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - On Thursday night, police responded to a shooting on Southern Drive in Gautier. At around 7 p.m., Gautier PD responded to a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Southern Drive where a male victim was found shot in front of a residence when officers arrived.
Moss Point K9 Buddy, who was injured in the line of duty on March 29, will receive a new stab- and bullet-proof vest that also honors a fallen comrade. Moss Point Police announced this morning that Vest Interest in K9s, a non-profit that donates vests to K9 officers, is sending Buddy a vest thanks to sponsors Brian and Lisa King of Columbia, CT. The vest, which is U.S. made, custom-fitted and certified by the National Institute of Justice, will have embroidered on it, “In Memory of Exo.”
MOSS POINT, Miss. - A teen jumped into the Pascagoula River to save four people when a vehicle drove off an I-10 boat launch. Three teenage girls were inside the car, which traveled several feet into the river before finally sinking, authorities said. Corion Evans, 16, said he saw the...
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Police Department has announced the arrest of three juveniles following an incident on Wednesday afternoon. At around 1:45pm, officers responded to reports of juveniles with a gun attempting to break into houses on General Ike Avenue. Upon arrival, three juveniles on bicycles were located fitting the description made by the caller.
A Mississippi police officer was arrested and charged with DUI while driving his city-owned vehicle early Thursday morning. Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper responded to a vehicle accident near Highway 605 and Highway 67 on the Mississippi Gulf Coast shortly before 3 a.m. When troopers arrived at the scene they found...
What started as an argument over sunglasses on Monday ended in gunfire — and one man dead. Gulfport Police report that 16-year-old Lional Cornelius Jackson Jr., of Gulfport was arrested Monday and charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault. Jackson was taken to the...
A reminder for drivers in Gulfport who use Cowan Lorraine Road, the Wilkes Drawbridge will be closed overnight from Sunday through Wednesday to prepare for the reopening of all four lanes. The bridge will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each of those nights to work on the four-lane...
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating a shooting in Pass Christian that sent one person to the hospital. On Saturday, July 2, around 10:23 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for emergency assistance in regards to someone being shot in the 300 block of Oak Park Drive.
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Pleas are echoing throughout the Gulfport community calling for violence to come to an end after another ruthless shooting. Police say over the weekend a 16-year-old allegedly shot and killed another young man - all over a pair of sunglasses. The recent incident is striking a...
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted in a grand larceny case. Dennis Deford Waltman III, 41, of Pascagoula is wanted in the grand larceny case that also includes possession of stolen firearms related to the theft of firearms. Investigators say Waltman is a white male,...
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in Forrest County have yet another phone scam; this time, the caller threatens to shut off the water. Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said the scammer is calling residents pretending to be an employee of the local water companies. The caller warns that the company will turn off water service if the resident doesn’t immediately pay an overdue water bill.
A reminder for drivers in Gulfport who use Cowan Lorraine Road, the Wilkes Drawbridge will be closing overnight for the next two nights. The bridge will be closed tonight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and again tomorrow night. It’s all so crews can put the final touches on a...
CASA of Hancock County will hold its 9th annual Poker Run presented by Lindsey Lind of Coldwell Banker Alfonso Realty and Parker Contracting, LLC at Buoy’s Bar in Bay St. Louis on Saturday, July 9th. Those interested can pre-register on Friday, July 8th from 5 to 7 p.m. at...
Comments / 0