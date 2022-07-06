ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

SUMMER: Alki Art Fair expands to 3 days, announces lineups

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe mentioned back in the heart of winter that the Alki Art Fair would return this summer – and now with 2 1/2 weeks to go, organizers have gone public with the lineup of artists, musicians, and more. This year, it’s expanded to three days! Here are the...

Sip & Savor: Cider, Farmers Market, and Seafood Fest

Tacoma's Incline Cider House is releasing Beare cans — a new cider with a “honeycrisp apple flavor" — this weekend. Try out the flavor with a pint for $3 or pick up a to-go pack of four for $12 between 12-6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Learn more about Incline Cider House here.
TACOMA, WA
The '80s are calling you, yes you! - What's Up This Week

REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy / July 12 / White River Amphitheatre. The '80s are coming to Auburn! Bands REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy will share that stage for a nostalgic night of music on July 12 at the White River Amphitheater. In need of some laughs? Comedy icon and...
AUBURN, WA
COUNTDOWN: 9 days until West Seattle Summer Fest! 2 ways to enjoy the Kids’ Zone

First, if you’re bringing kid(s) to Summer Fest and want to get your festival preps out of the way early, you can buy passes for the inflatables in advance online – $20 per day, for unlimited use of all five (including a giant slide and obstacle course). Passes will be sold at the festival, too, if you want to wait to buy until you get there. The inflatables are just part of the options for kids at Summer Fest. Also planned: Big games (free to play!) on Saturday, north of SW Oregon. Yes, you’ll also find face-painting at the festival. Plus a “Whale Trail” scavenger-ish hunt with prizes – more details on that soon,
SEATTLE, WA
8 fun and tasty spots to explore on the Eastside

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Want to spend a weekend exploring the east side of Lake Washington?. Here are eight spots worth visiting, from Bothell to Bellevue. This may be the quickest commute in the city. The Bellevue Zip Tour includes seven zip lines strung through Eastgate Park — a memorable way to experience an old Maple and Douglas Fir forest. The adventure is open April through October.
BELLEVUE, WA
D1CN, music bingo, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

WADING POOLS CLOSED: Cloudy and showery forecast again today, so the city says wading pools won’t open. (But Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm.) COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park will be open today as its 7-days-a-week schedule continues, noon-7 pm.
SEATTLE, WA
Swanky Scoop Shop Officially Open in Woodinville

425 previously reported on Swanky Scoop’s early beginnings as a pop-up ice cream shop while the permanent location in Woodinville’s Woodin Creek Village was being completed. Now the Swanky doors are open, providing sweet relief from the summer heat. Owner and ice cream composer Bonnie Plottner has designed...
WOODINVILLE, WA
Mark Fuller Closes Ma‘ono, Re-Opens the Admiral Benbow Room

Mark Fuller will reopen the Admiral Benbow Room this week, lighting up a new era for the pirate-themed bar that’s been a West Seattle landmark since 1950. The chef says it’s mostly coincidence that his new place debuts roughly a week after he closed his flagship restaurant, Ma‘ono, for good.
SEATTLE, WA
SURVEY: Help Alair write a ‘love letter to West Seattle’

Alair Gift Shop proprietor Shandon Armstrong is looking for a few good stories. Well, more than a few. She would love to be overwhelmed with good stories – as in feel-good stories. She’s opened a survey you can reply to share yours. Here’s the explanation:. West Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
FOOD/DRINK BIZNOTES: Ma’ono closed; Admiral Benbow open; West of Chicago update; Best of Hands x Easy Street

MA’ONO: Though its website says the West Seattle fried-chicken-and-more restaurant is “temporarily closed,” tipsters told us it was permanently closed, and we’ve been trying for a week to reach its owners to confirm that. Yesterday we caught up with Mark Fuller at his new project, the Admiral Benbow revival, and he declined comment on Ma’ono’s status. However, Seattle Met is quoting him as confirming he has closed and sold the West Seattle Ma’ono. The restaurant at 4437 California SW was first opened by Fuller and wife Marjorie Chang Fuller as Spring Hill in 2008, and they morphed it into Ma’ono in 2012.
SEATTLE, WA
BIZNOTE: Zippy’s Giant Burgers closing after 14 years – ‘heartbreaking is a monumental understatement’

(WSB photo from Zippy’s opening day in 2008) In May 2008, punk rocker Blaine “Zippy” Cook (above right) opened a hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Highland Park and drew a crowd. They followed him to a bigger space in White Center three years later. But now – Zippy’s Giant Burgers has just emailed some giant news: They’re closing. Here’s the announcement:
La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop serves authentic Mexican desserts in Renton

La Michoacana in Renton is a total vibe! The dessert and ice cream shop opened three months ago and offers authentic Mexican desserts like Paletas, Bolis, Churros, MangoHelada Cups and so much more! Perfect for that summer ice cream fix, think fresh fruit flavors like strawberry and mango with real fruit chunks to satisfy your cravings. We are told the best-selling paletas is the strawberry and cream. With both sweet and spicy flavor options, there's something for everyone. With little photo stations set up throughout, the space also lends itself perfectly to capture those Instagram moments. Plan your visit this summer, La Michoacana is located at 3700 NE Fourth St. in Renton. With all the hot pink shining bright, you can't miss it!
RENTON, WA
LOST CAT: Seen Howl? – July 6, 2022 4:42 pm

I lost my cat on July 2 near 35th and Holden in West Seattle. We’re visiting from Canada and I do not want to go back home without my lil guy. Please feel free to contact me via telrphone messenger if you’ve seen him around. His name is...
SEATTLE, WA
4 Romantic Places In Seattle for Couples

Known as one of the most stunningly beautiful and stylish cities in America, Seattle is also the perfect destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway. Revealing in the boundless nature-based activities with your sweetheart or touring the art scene around the city are wonderful ways to spend a romantic day. If you are planning a couple’s getaway and looking for romantic places in Seattle. Look at this list!
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle Fried Chicken Joint Named One Of The Best In The U.S.

Fried chicken is so popular in America, that there are restaurants and eateries dedicated to serving this Southern comfort food. Not all chicken is made equal, meaning there are plenty of ways chefs and cooks can approach this delicious dish. Eater got curious about the best fried chicken in the...
Remembering Karen Tomisser, 1958-2022

Family and friends are remembering Karen Tomisser, and sharing this remembrance with her community:. Karen Tomisser left us on June 28, 2022, unexpectedly and much too soon, following a short but hard-fought battle with cancer. Karen lived a full life of 64 years showing her love, compassion, and generosity and...
SEATTLE, WA
LOST CAT: Near Madison MS – July 6, 2022 12:38 pm

Our cat has been missing for a few days. We were out of town for the weekend and a neighbor was keeping an eye on our house and cats. Here is a picture of her lounging. We live very close to Madison Middle School. My contact # is 206-427-1762.
SEATTLE, WA

