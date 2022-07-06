Dodgers vs. Rockies Game VIII chat

The Dodgers lost a lineup linchpin on Tuesday. Prior to first pitch against the Colorado Rockies, the team announced that a CT scan revealed that Chris Taylor has a fracture in his left foot. To add insult to injury, it was also his bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium. Taylor’s injury opens the door for more playing time for outfielders Jake Lamb and Trayce Thompson, but it could even lead to Miguel Vargas getting his first sniff in the bigs.
There was no love lost over the weekend as the Dodgers and Padres faced off for a four-game series. LA took the first three games from San Diego and had their eyes set on a series sweep at Dodger Stadium. Clayton Kershaw took the mound for the Dodgers, with MacKenzie Gore, the former top prospect in all of baseball, on the bump for the Padres.
One of the many things that the Dodgers excel at is resurrecting pitchers' careers. Fans might get frustrated with the front office's fixation with sabermetrics, but it has yielded plenty of positive results when it comes to unsung and unheralded pitchers suddenly performing at a high level on Dodgers blue. LA signs castoffs and turns them into quality relievers time and time again.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy got on base four times and scored three runs. Nearly a month after returning from an elbow problem, he's finding his groove just as the Los Angeles Dodgers lose another All-Star to injury. Muncy and Mookie Betts hit first-pitch home runs in a...
The 51-29 Los Angeles Dodgers gun for a sweep of the 35-46 Colorado Rockies tonight at 10:10 p.m. EST. Mitch White gets the call for Los Angeles after compiling a 3.38 ERA in June. He's struggled at home but given up three or fewer runs in every start this year.
Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of playing 10 consecutive games against an opponent from the National League West, which appears to be taking shape as a race with the San Diego Padres as the San Francisco Giants slip in the standings. The Dodgers bounced back from losing...
Mike Brito, the top scout in Mexico for the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 45 years who discovered such talents as Fernando Valenzuela, current Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías and Yasiel Puig, died Thursday. He was 87.The team announced his death to the crowd before hosting the Chicago Cubs and held a moment of silence. Photos of Brito and his discoveries were shown on the stadium's videoboards. He died at a Los Angeles hospital. No cause of death was provided. For years, Brito was instantly recognizable behind home plate dressed in a stylish suit and a Panama hat with a cigar clenched...
July 7 (UPI) -- Outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a fastball into the dirt and over the pitcher's mound, plating Cody Bellinger with a walk-off single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow win over the Colorado Rockies. Betts walk-off hit gave the Dodgers a 2-1 win Wednesday at...
