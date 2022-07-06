Dodgers vs. Rockies Game VIII chat

Mike Brito, the top scout in Mexico for the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 45 years who discovered such talents as Fernando Valenzuela, current Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías and Yasiel Puig, died Thursday. He was 87.The team announced his death to the crowd before hosting the Chicago Cubs and held a moment of silence. Photos of Brito and his discoveries were shown on the stadium's videoboards. He died at a Los Angeles hospital. No cause of death was provided. For years, Brito was instantly recognizable behind home plate dressed in a stylish suit and a Panama hat with a cigar clenched...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO