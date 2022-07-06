ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game VIII chat

By Eric Stephen
True Blue LA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDH Blackmon (L) 1B Freeman (L) Teams: Dodgers (50-29) vs. Rockies...

www.truebluela.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Hints at Promoting Miguel Vargas This Year

The Dodgers lost a lineup linchpin on Tuesday. Prior to first pitch against the Colorado Rockies, the team announced that a CT scan revealed that Chris Taylor has a fracture in his left foot. To add insult to injury, it was also his bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium. Taylor’s injury opens the door for more playing time for outfielders Jake Lamb and Trayce Thompson, but it could even lead to Miguel Vargas getting his first sniff in the bigs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Diamondbacks host the Rockies to begin 4-game series

Colorado Rockies (35-47, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (37-45, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-7, 6.53 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Dallas Keuchel (2-6, 8.27 ERA, 2.11 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -141, Diamondbacks +120; over/under is 9 1/2...
PHOENIX, AZ
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Former Rockies Pitcher Reveals LA's Pitching Secrets

One of the many things that the Dodgers excel at is resurrecting pitchers' careers. Fans might get frustrated with the front office's fixation with sabermetrics, but it has yielded plenty of positive results when it comes to unsung and unheralded pitchers suddenly performing at a high level on Dodgers blue. LA signs castoffs and turns them into quality relievers time and time again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
FOX Sports

Dodgers beat Rockies 5-2, stretch NL West lead to 5 1/2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy got on base four times and scored three runs. Nearly a month after returning from an elbow problem, he's finding his groove just as the Los Angeles Dodgers lose another All-Star to injury. Muncy and Mookie Betts hit first-pitch home runs in a...
DENVER, CO
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Trayce Thompson Hits 3-Run Homer Against Rockies

Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Germán Márquez
CBS LA

Mike Brito, scout of Mexican talent for Dodgers, dies at 87

Mike Brito, the top scout in Mexico for the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 45 years who discovered such talents as Fernando Valenzuela, current Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías and Yasiel Puig, died Thursday. He was 87.The team announced his death to the crowd before hosting the Chicago Cubs and held a moment of silence. Photos of Brito and his discoveries were shown on the stadium's videoboards. He died at a Los Angeles hospital. No cause of death was provided. For years, Brito was instantly recognizable behind home plate dressed in a stylish suit and a Panama hat with a cigar clenched...
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off

July 7 (UPI) -- Outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a fastball into the dirt and over the pitcher's mound, plating Cody Bellinger with a walk-off single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow win over the Colorado Rockies. Betts walk-off hit gave the Dodgers a 2-1 win Wednesday at...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy