ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Pet of the Week: Sirius is looking for a forever home

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Tuesday which means it is time for the News...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
wxxv25.com

Two local coaches chosen for Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game

Two local coaches receive the prestigious honor of coaching in this year’s Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star Game. Since 1988, senior football standouts from Alabama and Mississippi have been chosen to compete against one another after the season comes to a close. This year, coaches from Moss Point and Biloxi...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Emmett Till’s family holds press conference to demand arrest of Donham

Several family members of Emmett Till made their way to the federal building in Jackson, Mississippi demanding the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham. This presser follows National Civil Rights Activist John C. Barnett’s press conference last week demanding the same justice be served. A warrant was found two weeks...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
wxxv25.com

Mississippi’s only abortion clinic shuts down

Mississippi’s trigger law banning most abortions is now in effect. That means nearly two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court upended abortion rights, Mississippi’s only abortion clinic has closed. Doctors at Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the medical facility at the center of the controversial Supreme Court ruling, were...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

USA Collegiate Baseball roster announced

USA Baseball announced their 26-man collegiate national team roster that will represent the country in Haarlem, Netherlands. Out of 26 spots available, three players are representing both the U.S. and the state of Mississippi. Two of the three players are from Ole Miss, those being infielder Jacob Gonzales and left-handed pitcher Hunter Elliot.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

7/5 – The Chief’s “Threat For Heavy Rain” Tuesday Morning Forecast

High-pressure is currently centered near the Texas-Louisiana border, with a north-south axis into the Dakotas early this morning with an easterly wave wrapping around the southeast side of it. At the surface, high pressure extended from central Alabama across the local area. The high-pressure will remain over the lower Mississippi River Valley for much of the week. Atmospheric moisture values remain at the upper end of climatology today, before dropping a little bit for tomorrow and Thursday. Even by Thursday, values are still going to be near or above the 75th percentile.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy