Pet of the Week: Sirius is looking for a forever home

High-pressure is currently centered near the Texas-Louisiana border, with a north-south axis into the Dakotas early this morning with an easterly wave wrapping around the southeast side of it. At the surface, high pressure extended from central Alabama across the local area. The high-pressure will remain over the lower Mississippi River Valley for much of the week. Atmospheric moisture values remain at the upper end of climatology today, before dropping a little bit for tomorrow and Thursday. Even by Thursday, values are still going to be near or above the 75th percentile.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO