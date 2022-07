The National Museum of the Great Lakes is proud to announce the launch of the 2022 Luck of the Lakes—a raffle dedicated to supporting the museum’s mission to preserve and make known the history of the Great Lakes. This year one lucky individual will again have the chance to visit the breathtaking sights of the Great Lakes aboard an 11 day American Queen Voyages Splendor of the Great Lakes cruise.

