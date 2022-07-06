Free Concert: “Fandango at the Wall” Featuring Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, Sat., July 9, 7:00 pm at Brooklyn Bridge Park

Carlos Santana's wife shared an update on the legendary guitarist after he collapsed on stage during a Michigan concert due to heat exhaustion Tuesday evening. "Please know that he’s resting and doing very well! He was diagnosed with heat exhaustion & dehydration … it was 100 degrees on stage and 114 under the lights so that coupled with not enough water is what caused the issue," the post, first shared by his wife, Cindy Blackman, stated. "He’ll be as good as new soon! Thank you again and we love you!"

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO