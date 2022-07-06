ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Concert: “Fandango at the Wall” Featuring Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, Sat., July 9, 7:00 pm at Brooklyn Bridge Park

By Mary Kim
 2 days ago

From Brooklyn Bridge Park + AfroLatin Jazz Alliance:. St. Ann’s Warehouse presents a free concert, Fandango at the Wall, this Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Pier 1. With the Statue of Liberty as its backdrop, 30 musicians from...

