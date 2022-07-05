ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

July's Child: Meet Kyle

baystateparent.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm Kyle and I love sports and am a big Miami Dolphins fan!. Kyle, 13, is a sweet and active young boy of Caucasian descent. When first meeting Kyle, he is a bit shy. Although upon getting to know him, he is very talkative and opens up easily. Kyle strongly benefits...

www.baystateparent.com

