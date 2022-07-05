July's Child: Meet Kyle

Recently, the 5th graders from my son’s elementary school were promoted to middle school. They will live their very last days in a school that nurtured them during their most vulnerable and malleable years. These children will move on to an environment that gives them more independence, less structure, and room for growth. My son went to preschool with these children, but he will not be moving on just yet. Six years ago, after my son finished his pre-k year, we made the choice to give him two years of kindergarten in two different settings. Having a summer birthday, we thought it would be the best decision for him. Now we know it was.

