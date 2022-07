One of the top wide receiver prospects in the class of 2023 is ready to make his college decision. Five-star Jalen Brown is set to announce his future home on July 8. The Florida native is one of the fastest players in the country. Brown uses the speed to take the top off the defense or prove dangerous in the short passing attack. He snagged 56 catches for 1,033 yards and 11 touchdowns during his junior season in high school.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO