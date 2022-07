American Electric Power disconnected more of its customers for late bills than any other utility in the state last year, new regulatory filings show. Between June 2021 and May 2022, AEP Ohio disconnected nearly 164,000 customers from their electric service. That’s more than twice as many as its second place counterpart, FirstEnergy Corp., whose three […] The post AEP cut 164,000 Ohioans’ power for nonpayment last year, more than any other utility appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO