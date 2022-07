The Lompoc Little League 10-year-olds rallied to beat Orcutt National Wednesday night to claim the District 65 championship. Orcutt National went up 5-0 with five runs in the bottom of the second inning, but Lompoc steadied the ship, scoring twice in the third, six times in the fifth and four times in the sixth to beat Orcutt National 12-10.

LOMPOC, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO