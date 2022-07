ARCADIA – David Witte started making plastic fishing lures about three years ago, for himself and a few friends. But as it goes with many hobbies, Route 66 Baits is now a full-fledged side business, and he’s churning out several thousand customized baits every year. He sells his soft plastic baits mostly through social media and by word of mouth, and this is his second summer having a booth at the Arcadia Farmers Market.

