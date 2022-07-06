Statement from California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on California’s First-Ever Statewide Health and Human Services Data Exchange Framework

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) today announced $4.65 million in upcoming grant opportunities to increase the speed and the scale at which safer, more sustainable pest management practices are adopted across the state. The enhanced funds for the 2023 DPR Grants Programs cycle were allocated by the state budget and represent an increase of more than five times the amount in available funding opportunities compared to historical funding levels. Grant applications will open Monday, July 11, 2022.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO