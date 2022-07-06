ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Statement from California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on California’s First-Ever Statewide Health and Human Services Data Exchange Framework

ca.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Data Exchange Framework Will Accelerate and Expand the State’s Progress on Whole Person Care, Increase Patients’ Access to Their Health Information, and Improve Californians’ Care Experience. “Today, the California Health & Human Services Agency finalized the state’s first-ever Health and Human Services Data Exchange...

www.chhs.ca.gov

Comments / 0

Related
ca.gov

DPR Announces Second Year of Enhanced Funding for Grant Opportunities to Accelerate Transition to Safer, More Sustainable Pest Management Practices

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) today announced $4.65 million in upcoming grant opportunities to increase the speed and the scale at which safer, more sustainable pest management practices are adopted across the state. The enhanced funds for the 2023 DPR Grants Programs cycle were allocated by the state budget and represent an increase of more than five times the amount in available funding opportunities compared to historical funding levels. Grant applications will open Monday, July 11, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

Student Pandemic-EBT (P-EBT) Card Information

The California Department of Education (CDE) is requesting that Local Educational Agencies (LEA) share information about the Pandemic-EBT (P-EBT) program with families to encourage families to use P-EBT benefits. P-EBT is a federal program that gives eligible families food benefits to replace meals lost at child care or school due...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

Cal/OSHA Reminds Employers to Protect Workers from Unhealthy Air due to Wildfire Smoke

Sacramento—Cal/OSHA is reminding employers that California’s protection from wildfire smoke standard requires them to take steps to protect their workers from unhealthy air due to wildfire smoke. Harmful air quality from wildfire smoke is impacting Amador County and can occur anywhere in the state on short notice. To help employers be prepared before a wildfire event occurs, Cal/OSHA has created training videos on wildfire smoke protection and the use of N95 respirators.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
ca.gov

6,000 Acres of Prime Open Space in Northern Los Angeles County Now Protected

SACRAMENTO — The largest undeveloped private property in Los Angeles County is now part of a protected ecological area that will preserve habitat and expand wildlife corridors between the San Gabriel, Sierra Madre and Santa Susanna mountains. It also moves California a step closer in its effort to conserve 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030, often referred to as the 30x30 initiative.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

Lieutenant Governor Kounalakis and Assemblymember Medina Advocate for Housing Measures in Budget

SACRAMENTO – Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis and Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside), the Chair of the Assembly Committee on Higher Education, issued the following statements following the passage of the 2022-2023 State Budget and their successful collaboration on student housing policy:. “During my visits to colleges across the state, I...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy