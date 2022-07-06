ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

Level 3 evacuations issued in Grant County as crews respond to wildfire

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office has put...

ifiberone.com

Crashing helicopter lands on orchard worker on tractor in Orondo

ORONDO - It’s a collision you don’t read about often, a helicopter crashing into a tractor. It happened in Orondo on Wednesday, according to local firefighters. Douglas County Fire District 4 officials say the wreck happened at around 9:20 a.m. near Turtle Rock, which is about four miles south of Orondo.
ORONDO, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moses Lake sets rainfall record for July

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Moses Lake set a new record in rainfall for the month of July. According to National Weather Service Spokane, Moses Lake has received 1.55 inches of rainfall. They had an additional 0.99 inches of rainfall since midnight. It took only a week to break the...
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton and Franklin Counties are forming a new Sheriff's Posse

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - If you've ever wondered what it's like to be a part of law enforcement, now is your chance to explore that option. Benton and Franklin counties are teaming up to form the Sheriff's Posse. The team will be made up of volunteers from both counties. "We're...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Helicopter crashes near Orondo

ORONDO — A single helicopter crashed Wednesday morning in an orchard south of Orondo, sparking a fire and leaving two people injured. The crash at about 9:20 a.m. occurred on agricultural land near the intersection of Weaver Road and Longview Road, about five miles south of Orondo and 12 miles north of East Wenatchee. The aircraft reportedly collided with power lines in the area.
ORONDO, WA
kpq.com

CDC Advising Masks Inside for Chelan, Douglas, Grant Counties

The Centers for Disease Control is advising people in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties to wear a mask while inside in public. The recommendations are based on CDC data showing a high level of new COVID-19 cases in the three counties. The data is gathered weekly, with the number of...
nbcrightnow.com

Deputies find five stolen vehicles and more after storage theft

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A 40-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested in connection with thefts from the Airport Safe Storage facility on July 5. Deputies with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office found a stolen U-Haul truck, utility trailer and three travel trailers. The thefts were reported to KCSO at...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Deputies seeking suspect in Leavenworth-Lake Wenatchee burglaries

LEAVENWORTH — Chelan County sheriff's deputies say they're seeking a Leavenworth man believed to have burglarized vacant cabins, homes and businesses around the Upper Valley. Kevin M. Waters, 33, is wanted on a Superior Court warrant charging him with possessing and trafficking in stolen property, stemming from numerous burglaries...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ifiberone.com

Ephrata woman airlifted in wreck with semi near Quincy

QUINCY - An Ephrata woman is recovering after the vehicle she was riding in rear-ended a semi near Quincy on Tuesday. Just after 4 p.m., a car driven by 54-year-old Victor Flores Meza was going westbound on SR 28 and had just passed Adams Rd. when he hit the back of a semi trying to turn left.
QUINCY, WA
ifiberone.com

Crop-dusting pilot loses life in plane crash near Warden

WARDEN - A local man leaves behind a family after perishing in plane wreck near Warden on Saturday. Adams County Sheriff’s officials say 38-year-old Gavin Morse of Lind crashed his plane at 5:40 p.m. just north of the 300 block of W. Lind-Warden Road between Lind and Warden. The...
WARDEN, WA
ifiberone.com

SWAT team infiltrates gang hideout in Wenatchee; two arrested

WENATCHEE - Two known gang members were arrested by by the East Cascade SWAT Team in Wenatchee on June 30. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant was served at a home in the 900 block of Methow Street in Wenatchee, a known gang hideout. Deputies say the...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Stray Showers and T-Storms Tonight....Nice Tomorrow Through The Weekend

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening for both the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys and breezy to gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. The Columbia Basin and foothills of the Blues also have a chance of showers after 11 pm, otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Dispute at Big Lots store in Wenatchee leads to shooting in parking lot

WENATCHEE - According to video that has been circulating on social media, a shooting occurred in the Big Lots parking lot in north Wenatchee after a dispute escalated between two groups inside the store. Based on the dialogue captured on camera during the exchange, the spat between the two parties...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Two Gang Members Arrested for Firearm Charges

Two suspects were arrested off a search warrant after a month-long investigation from the Columbia River Drug Task Force. The search warrant resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Osvaldo Verduzco Mendoza and his brother 24-year-old Jorge Verduzco Mendoza, who are part of the Sureño gang. On the morning of...
EPHRATA, WA

