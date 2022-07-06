Level 3 evacuations issued in Grant County as crews respond to wildfire

ORONDO - It’s a collision you don’t read about often, a helicopter crashing into a tractor. It happened in Orondo on Wednesday, according to local firefighters. Douglas County Fire District 4 officials say the wreck happened at around 9:20 a.m. near Turtle Rock, which is about four miles south of Orondo.
VANTAGE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office canceled its Level 3 evacuation notice for the Frenchman Coulee climbing area. The fire is out and the Bureau of Land Management will patrol the area overnight. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office thanked the public for their cooperation. COPYRIGHT...
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Moses Lake set a new record in rainfall for the month of July. According to National Weather Service Spokane, Moses Lake has received 1.55 inches of rainfall. They had an additional 0.99 inches of rainfall since midnight. It took only a week to break the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - If you've ever wondered what it's like to be a part of law enforcement, now is your chance to explore that option. Benton and Franklin counties are teaming up to form the Sheriff's Posse. The team will be made up of volunteers from both counties. "We're...
COULEE DAM - Fire crews had a fight on their hands when over 100-acres of land northeast of Coulee Dam went up in smoke on Saturday. The fire broke out on tribal land prompting an initial response from Mt. Tolman Fire Center. The fire reportedly at Peter Dan Road and...
The Centers for Disease Control is advising people in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties to wear a mask while inside in public. The recommendations are based on CDC data showing a high level of new COVID-19 cases in the three counties. The data is gathered weekly, with the number of...
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Drivers are 75 percent less likely to get hurt going through a roundabout than a traffic light intersection, according to a study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. “We’ve seen a uptick in collisions at this particular location,” said the Ellensburg Police Department Public Information...
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A 40-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested in connection with thefts from the Airport Safe Storage facility on July 5. Deputies with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office found a stolen U-Haul truck, utility trailer and three travel trailers. The thefts were reported to KCSO at...
LEAVENWORTH — Chelan County sheriff's deputies say they're seeking a Leavenworth man believed to have burglarized vacant cabins, homes and businesses around the Upper Valley. Kevin M. Waters, 33, is wanted on a Superior Court warrant charging him with possessing and trafficking in stolen property, stemming from numerous burglaries...
QUINCY, Wash. — An Ephrata woman was airlifted to a Spokane hospital on Tuesday evening. She was the passenger in a serious car accident in which the car’s driver smashed into a tractor as it waited to make a turn. According to a press memo and investigation by...
WARDEN - A local man leaves behind a family after perishing in plane wreck near Warden on Saturday. Adams County Sheriff’s officials say 38-year-old Gavin Morse of Lind crashed his plane at 5:40 p.m. just north of the 300 block of W. Lind-Warden Road between Lind and Warden. The...
WENATCHEE - Two known gang members were arrested by by the East Cascade SWAT Team in Wenatchee on June 30. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant was served at a home in the 900 block of Methow Street in Wenatchee, a known gang hideout. Deputies say the...
A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening for both the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys and breezy to gusty winds in the Kittitas Valley 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. The Columbia Basin and foothills of the Blues also have a chance of showers after 11 pm, otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s.
WENATCHEE - According to video that has been circulating on social media, a shooting occurred in the Big Lots parking lot in north Wenatchee after a dispute escalated between two groups inside the store. Based on the dialogue captured on camera during the exchange, the spat between the two parties...
Two suspects were arrested off a search warrant after a month-long investigation from the Columbia River Drug Task Force. The search warrant resulted in the arrest of 28-year-old Osvaldo Verduzco Mendoza and his brother 24-year-old Jorge Verduzco Mendoza, who are part of the Sureño gang. On the morning of...
