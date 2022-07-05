The First Public Screening Of MIKE MIGNOLA: DRAWING MONSTERS With Legendary HELLBOY Creator Mike Mignola And The Documentary’s Filmmakers In Person
Hey, Los Angeles! Are you ready for a double feature of epic proportions? Secret Movie club is presenting the first public screening of Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters documentary at LA’s iconic Million Dollar Theater this August. The premiere will be paired with a 35mm archive print screening of Universal's legendary Bride...www.fangoria.com
Comments / 0