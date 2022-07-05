The First Public Screening Of MIKE MIGNOLA: DRAWING MONSTERS With Legendary HELLBOY Creator Mike Mignola And The Documentary’s Filmmakers In Person

Sweet Lily Bakery, the Hollywood Hills cafe co-owned by one of Paris’ best pastry chefs, is expanding to a new location in Culver City, located at 9516 Culver Blvd. The new bakery will move into the former home of Yella Mediterranean, first reported by Toddrickallen. Although the opening date is unknown, this is a massive accomplishment for co-owners Thibaut Leymarie and Marine Le Faucheur. They opened the first location at 3315 Cahuenga Boulevard during the pandemic and have proved it to be successful enough for a second location. Now, the two are getting ready to bring their menu of various French favorites, including cakes, sandwiches, tartines, and quiches, to Culver City.

