The First Public Screening Of MIKE MIGNOLA: DRAWING MONSTERS With Legendary HELLBOY Creator Mike Mignola And The Documentary’s Filmmakers In Person

By Angel Melanson
FANGORIA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey, Los Angeles! Are you ready for a double feature of epic proportions? Secret Movie club is presenting the first public screening of Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters documentary at LA’s iconic Million Dollar Theater this August. The premiere will be paired with a 35mm archive print screening of Universal's legendary Bride...

www.fangoria.com

themusicuniverse.com

Tupac Shakur restaurant extends Los Angeles location

The Shakur Estate is pleased to announce the extension of a limited edition Los Angeles location of Tupac’s Powamekka Café, his original restaurant concept in partnership with Fixins Soul Kitchen located across from the Wake Me When I’m Free Museum at LA Live. The Powamekka Café is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

At LA’s Hottest Supper Club, A-List Musicians Perform While You Eat Caviar and Pasta

Click here to read the full article. On many nights, the hottest ticket in Los Angeles is a restaurant reservation. Verse, the Toluca Lake destination that 10-time Grammy-winning mixing engineer Manny Marroquin operates next to his storied Larrabee Studios, has some of LA’s most creative and delicious food. The restaurant is also an intimate music venue where Robin Thicke just finished a five-week Thursday-night residency that included a surprise duet with Lil Wayne on June 9. “The first thing I loved about Verse was the vibe, the look and the acoustics,” Thicke says. “We wanted to record a live album. And knowing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Swastika Carved on Door of Lincoln Heights Restaurant

A Israeli man who owns a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant in Lincoln Heights is receiving messages of support after someone carved a symbol of hate on a gate at his business last month. Tal Zaiet said that on June 25 his surveillance camera captured someone walking outside Mazal restaurant in the neighborhood...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Tail O' the Pup's Reopening News Is Frankly Exciting

Whining over when wieners will appear, the sort of condiment-topped franks that spend a good amount of time soaking up a grill's heat and plenty of smoky flavor?. Whine over wieners, we will most definitely not do, especially when we know that a beloved bastion of bun-a-tude, a place we mustard, er, must give props to, will soon reemerge on the Southern California food stand scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

NCIS Actor Charged In Connection To Death Of Model Christy Giles

Charges have been filed against two men, including NCIS actor Brandt Osborn, in connection to the 2021 killings of model Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. The man charged with two counts of murder was David Brian Pearce, with Brandt charged with two counts of accessory after the fact. Pearce...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA’s First-Ever Vegan Butcher Shop Opens in Highland Park

Maciel Bañales Luna didn’t grow up like other kids in Durango, Mexico, a sparsely populated and densely forested state in the country’s northwest region. Her mother sought out plant-based cooking workshops, while her father preached the importance of conservation. Bañales Luna says that both of her parents’ personal interests were “ahead of their time,” but their influence on her education, career, and latest entrepreneurial venture is incalculable. Bañales Luna is opening Los Angeles’s first-ever vegan butcher shop in Highland Park on Friday, July 8, along with her husband Joe Egender and business partner Dustin Lancaster. Maciel’s Plant Based Butcher & Deli brings together Mexican influences with classic deli touches, representing a culmination of Bañales Luna’s lifelong dedication to health, nutrition, and environmental stewardship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

8 of the Best Breakfast Restaurants by the Coast in LA

Chow Down on Everything From Eggs Benny to Lemon Ricotta Pancakes!. What could be better than pancakes, breakfast burritos and coffee by the beach? Coastal Los Angeles is home to a wide array of breakfast spots, ranging from fancy hotel restaurants to hole-in-the-wall joints. Whether you’re craving a classic French omelet or nostalgic waffles and whipped cream, breakfast in LA promises great food and strong coffee—often with scenic views to boot. That being said, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite places to fill our bellies at breakfast when dining near the Westside and beyond. Best Breakfast Coastal LA.
SANTA MONICA, CA
iheart.com

Here is Where You Should be Celebrating National Fried Chicken Day in LA

Today, July 6th, is national Fried Chicken Day! So it's only fitting that you have fried chicken for breakfast, lunch and dinner, right?. There are a lot of fried Chicken joints in Los Angeles that are offering specials all day long. According to KTLA, restaurants like Lucky Bird, Main Chick Hot Chicken and Moto Ramen all have deals today for you chicken lovers. Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles is also a staple in the LA area, and would be a great place to celebrate this glorious day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

4 women arrested at downtown Los Angeles ‘die-in’ protesting abortion ruling

Four women were arrested in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday at a protest against the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision on abortion. The group RiseUp4AbortionRights staged a “die in” Wednesday morning, in which the four demonstrators chained themselves to the front of City Hall in a “river of fake blood,” and wore bloody pants “to represent the women who will die due to the Supreme Court ruling overturning the legal right to abortion,” organizers said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
What Now Los Angeles

Sweet Lily Bakery Adding Second Location in Culver City

Sweet Lily Bakery, the Hollywood Hills cafe co-owned by one of Paris’ best pastry chefs, is expanding to a new location in Culver City, located at 9516 Culver Blvd. The new bakery will move into the former home of Yella Mediterranean, first reported by Toddrickallen. Although the opening date is unknown, this is a massive accomplishment for co-owners Thibaut Leymarie and Marine Le Faucheur. They opened the first location at 3315 Cahuenga Boulevard during the pandemic and have proved it to be successful enough for a second location. Now, the two are getting ready to bring their menu of various French favorites, including cakes, sandwiches, tartines, and quiches, to Culver City.
CULVER CITY, CA
Saurabh

These are the best neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Due to the abundance of sunshine, sandy beaches, welcoming environment for entrepreneurs and startups, amazing food scene, and spectacular nightlife, The County of Los Angeles is a popular destination for singles and young professionals. The areas best suited for young professionals are determined by factors like the proportion of millennial inhabitants, available jobs, and proximity to affordable housing, nightclubs, and restaurants.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

Which Pastrami Sandwich Is Better: Langer’s or Katz’s?

When it comes to choosing the best pastrami in the country, there are really only two contenders — Katz’s and Langer’s. As a New Yorker, I always believed fervently in the former and admired the latter but considered it inferior. Well, a recent trip to Los Angeles allowed me to make a direct comparison, and maybe you’ll be surprised at the outcome.
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Knock LA Sues LAPD for Bodycam Footage

Knock LA and the First Amendment Coalition are suing the Los Angeles Police Department for failing to release body camera footage of its officers brutalizing protesters outside of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s house on December 6, 2020. In the lawsuit, Knock LA and FAC allege that LAPD’s failure...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Pomona: Best 7 Places to Visit in Pomona, CA

"Pomona is both a city and suburb of Los Angeles. The Tongva tribes occupied the entire area before it was turned into an urban landscape. This valley's future changed when the prominent land grant, 'Rancho San Jose', was made in the 19th century." Pomona quickly grew as urban development became...
POMONA, CA
beverlypress.com

The election results are in

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has certified the results of the June 7 Primary Election, and the Beverly Hills City Council will have a new council member next week. Councilman Lester Friedman took the top spot, garnering 3,571 (18.62%) votes. Public Works Commissioner Sharona Nazarian placed second...
LOS ANGELES, CA

