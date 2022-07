A lot of old trucks are selling for as much as new ones, but this is something else. I spend as much time looking at old trucks for sale as any Midwesterner with internet access. I'll admit that it kind of feels like doom scrolling, mostly because I'm in disbelief that everything just keeps getting more expensive. I can usually guess how much a classic Ford or Chevy will fetch at auction, simply by thinking how much I'd pay and then adding five or ten grand. Even then, I would've been way off on this 302-powered 1984 F-150.

BUYING CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO