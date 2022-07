After a heart-pumping season nine finale, Chicago Fire left fans in suspense all last summer. The finale lead many of us to believe the entirety of Firehouse 51’s Squad 3 faced certain death beneath a capsized boat. Collectively, we all took a breath as miraculously, Severide found a way out of the disaster in the season premiere. That dramatic escape led us into the rest of the drama of season 10. Nevertheless, given these characters’ profession, death always lingers near. Previous seasons have absolutely shattered our hearts with unexpected character deaths. However, this time around, not a single major character was killed off.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 29 DAYS AGO