Birmingham, AL

Let’s show the world the best of Alabama

thisisalabama.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was born and raised in Birmingham Alabama, and from New York to Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, and now St. Louis, I’ve been one of my home state’s biggest supporters. While it’s not hard to extol Alabama’s many virtues, it is also necessary to acknowledge our shortcomings, past and...

www.thisisalabama.org

Bham Now

Opening Ceremony for The World Games was electric [PHOTOS]

Last night, Birmingham welcomed the world to an electric, unity-focused Opening Ceremony at Protective Stadium. We know half of y’all were there, so if you want to relive the moment or share with friends or family who weren’t, we’ve got you covered. Learn more about the largest event Alabama’s ever hosted and check out our photos from the evening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Andalusia Star News

Covington Casket expanding to serve North Alabama

Covington Casket Company President and CEO Alan Williamson has announced that his company will soon have a new distribution center in Cullman, Alabama. “I’m excited about this new location because north Alabama is a rapidly growing area in the state. In addition, Cullman is smack dab in the middle of some of Alabama’s largest metro areas and cities. It will be our largest facility and warehouse several hundred caskets,” he said.
ALABAMA STATE
mobilebaymag.com

Top Chef Recipes from the Alabama Seafood Cook-Off

As the sun fades into the distant horizon and the salty waves crash onto the white sand nearby, the Lodge at Gulf State Park is awash with foodies. Chef Pete Blohme’s energized voice booms over a loudspeaker. Four acclaimed chefs and their sous chef counterparts from across the state are positioned at fully equipped cooking stations on the terrace, while enthusiastic onlookers gather in the adjacent ballroom to observe the action. The superstar of the main event? Premium, local Alabama seafood.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Dance sports, good time law, $30 million harbor project: Down in Alabama

Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Half of this Alabama school’s students live in poverty. Here’s how they beat the odds in math. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Alabama Athletes at the World Games

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide. Check out the video above as the panel discusses the three University of Alabama athletes...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Hot and Hot Fish Club Tomato Salad & Fried Okra one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

It’s rare that a single dish can reach a legendary status where people not only say you must try a restaurant, but you must try a specific dish at a specific restaurant. Of all the incredible dishes chef Chris Hastings has created at his different restaurants, it’s a room-temperature tomato salad that has earned that legendary status at his Hot and Hot Fish Club in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
styleblueprint.com

Your Complete Guide to Five Points South

Longtime Birmingham residents know that the Five Points South area was one of the city’s first (and most popular!) nightlife destinations. Known in part for its iconic Storyteller Fountain, Five Points South is located just south of downtown and is named for the intersection at its center, which creates a five-pointed star — the convergence of 20th Street South (in two directions), 11th Avenue South (in two directions), and Magnolia Avenue.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Can’t Miss Alabama: Tickets on sale for Lionel Richie headlining The World Games 2022 Closing Ceremony

It’s a great weekend to be in Alabama. The World Games 2022 get underway Thursday, July 7 at venues in and around Birmingham. Get tickets for each individual sport here. Tickets are available for the TWG22 Closing Ceremony, which will be Sunday, July 17 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The all-star celebration will feature Lionel Richie joined by Alabama, Jamey Johnson, Bo Bice, Taylor Hicks, Blind Boys of Alabama, Pastor Mike (McClure) Jr., Ruben Studdard, Yung Bleu and Martha Reeves. Serving as the grand finale of TWG 2022, “One World – One People: Celebrating Legacy, Achievement and Unity” will commemorate The Games with performances and the opportunity for athletes, fans and volunteers to bid farewell to Birmingham. The Closing Ceremony will climax with the ceremonial passing of The World Games flag to representatives of the 2025 host city, Chengdu, China. Buy tickets for the July 7 opening and July 17 closing here. For more information about The World Games 2022, call 205-846-2500 or go to twg2022.com.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Happy hummers: feeding hummingbirds in Alabama

AUBURN UNIVERSITY—It’s summertime and the hummingbirds are here! While hummingbirds are a beautiful and exciting part of Alabama summers, feeding etiquette is still a mystery to many homeowners. However, it is a vitally important part of caring for the hummingbirds in and around the backyard. White Granulated Sugar.
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville youth, three-time math national champion

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville youth is a three-time math national champion. Ford Rotenberry is the 2022 Perennial Math National Champion after competing against 25 fellow 6th graders from across the United States. Students from middle schools in Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania, California, and New York participated in the online competition […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Former Tide coach sober, Hurricane Bonnie, and $1 million average home price?: Down in Alabama

Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Predictions show Huntsville average home could top $1 million by 2030: Realistic?. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

Cool Off and Even Relax at Alabama’s Top Water Parks This Summer

An Alabama Summer is not complete without a visit to Water Park. I have fond memories of slipping and sliding in my front yard to cool off from the Summer heat. We visited Water Parks often. I would spend hours in the wave pool. On special nights the park even showed a movie and you could float in the wave pool and enjoy it all.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Lawsuit filed over mistaken demolition of family home in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jennifer Pulliam first told us about the destruction of her family property this past March. “I moved here when I was approximately ten years old,” Pulliam said. “This is my grandparents’ old homeplace. They bought it in 1965 and it’s been in our family ever since.” Now Pulliam is suing Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL

