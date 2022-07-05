ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Sikorsky, U.S. Army Ink $2.3B Black Hawk Deal

 3 days ago

Sikorsky Aircraft has signed a five-year, $2.3 billion contract with the U.S. Army to build 120 H-60M Black Hawk helicopters. The agreement also features options for an additional 135 aircraft, bringing the total potential contract value to $4.4 billion. Stratford-based Sikorsky will manufacture and deliver the aircraft from July...

