With conference realignment at the forefront, who are the most valuable college football programs?

College football is changing before our very eyes and will likely never be the same. The product on the field will still be entertaining and draw eyes to the television sets, but it’s going to look and feel very different 10 years from now.

Conference realignment has changed the face of college football over the last 30 years. From the disbanding of the Southwest and Big 8 conferences to the expansion and contraction of the Big East to the realignment that saw four of the Big 12’s programs find new homes a decade ago to what we’ve seen over the last year as powerhouse programs make the move to big-time conferences.

Oklahoma and Texas’ commitment to the SEC and USC and UCLA’s pledge to the Big Ten were the final straws that broke the back of the tradition-rich college football we love.

As the sands shift in college football, profitability and value are just as important as results on the field.

With conference realignment just getting started, let’s take a look back at Forbes’ list from 2019 of the 25 most valuable college football programs. It was the last time it updated the list, but it’s telling.

The new-look SEC, with Texas and Oklahoma, features 12 of the top 25 programs on the list. The only conference schools not listed are Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Missouri and Mississippi State. The new-look Big Ten has eight of the top 25. Oregon, Notre Dame, Clemson, Washington, and Florida State make up the rest of the list, and each has been discussed for possible relocation to the SEC or Big Ten.

The ACC would be in good shape if it weren’t for its media rights agreement that runs through 2036. As media rights deals are estimated to be worth more than a billion dollars for the Big Ten and the SEC in the future, the ACC is getting left behind financially.

That reality could create a situation that leads to more moves coming in the near future for college football’s most valuable programs.

25

Clemson Tigers

24

Ole Miss Rebels

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts after a play against the Baylor Bears during the first half of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

23

Wisconsin Badgers

Oct. 12, 2019; Madison, Wisconsin; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (97) celebrates after tackling Michigan State Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

22

Michigan State Spartans

Dec. 12, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jalen Nailor (8) makes a catch and runs the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

21

Iowa Hawkeyes

Oct. 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) scrambles during the second half of a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

20

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Sept. 4, 2021; Lincoln; Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Luke Reimer (28) pressures Fordham Rams quarterback Tim DeMorat (17) in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

18

USC Trojans

Dec. 4, 2004; Pasadena, California; USC running back #5 Reggie Bush outraces the UCLA defense on his way to an 81 yard touchdown run during the Trojans’ 29-24 win over the Bruins on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Photo by Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports.

17

Arkansas Razorbacks

Sept. 11, 2021; Fayetteville; Arkansas Razorbacks running back AJ Green (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

16

South Carolina Gamecocks

Dec. 5, 2020; Lexington, Kentucky; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Kevin Harris (20) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

15

Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) after Clemson does not complete the pass as the Florida State Seminoles take on the Clemson Tigers in college football at Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Alicia Devine/Democrat

14

Oregon Ducks

Dec. 6, 2019; Santa Clara, Calilfonia; Oregon Ducks running back Cyrus Habibi-Likio (33) rushes against the Utah Utes during the first half of the Pac-12 Conference championship game at Levi’s Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

13

Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov. 9, 2019; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after sacking the Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (not pictured) in the second half at TCF Bank Stadium. Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

12

Tennessee Volunteers

Nov. 20, 2021; Knoxville; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel talks with offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins (76) during the first half against the South Alabama Jaguars at Neyland Stadium. Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

11

LSU Tigers

April 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; LSU Tigers huddle during warm ups before the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

10

Auburn Tigers

Sept. 25, 2010; Auburn, Alabama; Auburn Tigers quarterback Cameron Newton (2) straight arms South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Tony Straughter (44) in the second half at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn defeated South Carolina 35-27. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

9

Florida Gators

Dec. 19, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia; Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts (84) runs the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle (9) and defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the fourth quarter in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

8

Georgia Bulldogs

Dec. 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Eric Stokes (27) returns an interception against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

7

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Nov. 13, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (22) carries the ball past Virginia Cavaliers inside linebacker Nick Jackson (6) during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

6

Oklahoma Sooners

Nov. 16, 2019; Waco, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners running back Rhamondre Stevenson (29) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in action during the game between the Bears and the Sooners at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

5

Ohio State Buckeyes

4

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan. 10, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to throw against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

3

Michigan Wolverines

Nov. 2, 2019; College Park, Maryland; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) prior to the snap during the 2g against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2

Texas Longhorns

Sept. 11, 2021; Fayetteville; Arkansas Razorbacks running back AJ Green (0) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 40-21. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports