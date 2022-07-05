With conference realignment at the forefront, who are the most valuable college football programs?
By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
3 days ago
College football is changing before our very eyes and will likely never be the same. The product on the field will still be entertaining and draw eyes to the television sets, but it’s going to look and feel very different 10 years from now.
Conference realignment has changed the face of college football over the last 30 years. From the disbanding of the Southwest and Big 8 conferences to the expansion and contraction of the Big East to the realignment that saw four of the Big 12’s programs find new homes a decade ago to what we’ve seen over the last year as powerhouse programs make the move to big-time conferences.
Oklahoma and Texas’ commitment to the SEC and USC and UCLA’s pledge to the Big Ten were the final straws that broke the back of the tradition-rich college football we love.
As the sands shift in college football, profitability and value are just as important as results on the field.
The new-look SEC, with Texas and Oklahoma, features 12 of the top 25 programs on the list. The only conference schools not listed are Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Missouri and Mississippi State. The new-look Big Ten has eight of the top 25. Oregon, Notre Dame, Clemson, Washington, and Florida State make up the rest of the list, and each has been discussed for possible relocation to the SEC or Big Ten.
The ACC would be in good shape if it weren’t for its media rights agreement that runs through 2036. As media rights deals are estimated to be worth more than a billion dollars for the Big Ten and the SEC in the future, the ACC is getting left behind financially.
That reality could create a situation that leads to more moves coming in the near future for college football’s most valuable programs.
Arkansas Men’s Basketball is projected to land one of the nation’s best “big men” for the class of 2023. Travis Graf of Rivals has projected Baye Fall, the nation’s No. 3 center, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of Colorado, will commit to Arkansas.
Elite wide receiver recruit Jalen Hale has narrowed down his top schools. Hale’s top three schools are Georgia, Texas, and Alabama. Hale’s top three could end up as the three best recruiting classes for the class of upcoming cycle. Hale is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class and is a rising senior at Longview High School in Longview, Texas.
In his return to Rutgers football, Greg Schiano has the Scarlet Knights winning multiple Big Ten games and making a bowl game in just his second season with the program. But there is still plenty of work to be done, which has Schiano checking in at No. 10 in the power rankings of Big Ten head coaches by CBSSports.
The Ohio State Buckeyes are getting a boost to their baseball staff according to Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball. After a run to the College World Series, Texas Longhorns assistant Sean Allen is heading to Colombus. Allen was named Assistant of the Year by D1 Baseball. This past season the...
Let the GG Jackson rumor season continue. Over the last week it has been nonstop chatter about the potential that Jackson will decommit from UNC and either reclassify to 2022 and enroll at South Carolina, or go the pro route.
Despite shutting down rumors earlier this week, the chatter continues and now South Carolina has picked up a prediction to flip Jackson from North Carolina.
According to On3.com recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, the Gamecocks have a good shot at making that happen.
Jackson remains the No. 1 overall prospect on the almost every major recruiting site and has even raised his play since...
Michigan State has ended the week with a bang, landing top in-state offensive lineman Cole Dellinger over LSU and Purdue. Dellinger is the second 4-star to pledge to the Spartans in as many days. Dellinger is a native of Clarkston, Michigan, where he stars on the offensive line for the...
Michigan State basketball could be adding a big-time prospect to its 2023 class in the next week. Four-star power forward Milan Momcilovic will reportedly announce his college decision before the Peach Jam begins next week, according to Chris Monter of College Basketball News. The Peach Jam will take place from July 17 – 24.
The UNC basketball program ushered in a new era just a little over 12 months ago with the retirement of Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams and the first head coaching gig for Hubert Davis.
It wasn’t all easy for Davis and the Tar Heels — especially at the beginning of the season. But, it’s what he did following that which made his first season so special.
Davis helped turn around a season that wasn’t going anywhere and led them to the NCAA National Championship game. Despite losing to Kansas, it was ‘a dream’ start for the Tar Heels in the Davis...
If you win the SEC three straight times, you deserve a spectacular prize. That is what the Arkansas Razorbacks soccer team got this week, as they received their rings for winning the SEC championship last season. The Razorbacks finished the season with a 19-4-1 record, and an incredible 9-1 mark...
Former Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Samori Toure was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Following the departure of Davante Adams, the Packers aggressively targeted the wide receiver position in the draft. In addition to Toure, they traded up in the second round to select North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, and they drafted Nevada’s Romeo Doubs in the fourth round.
On July 6, quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke about the three rookie wide receivers on The Pat McAfee Show, and he complimented Toure.
“Physically, they definitely look the part,” Rodgers said. “All three of the guys...
Former Georgia Bulldogs star outside linebacker Justin Houston is returning to the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year contract. Houston will give a boost to the Ravens’ pass rush. Justin Houston has played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, and Baltimore Ravens throughout his lengthy and successful NFL career....
The New England Patriots are looking at fierce competition in both the running back and wide receiver departments. Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton and Tre Nixon are some of the top names competing for a roster spot at receiver. Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, James White and Pierre Strong Jr. are all strong candidates at the running back spot.
When you’re a first-round pick, you’re always going to be compared to the other guys who were selected in your draft. For Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa, that includes guys like Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, who were both first-round selections with him. However, this also includes a guy...
After not having a single player selected throughout the 2022 NFL draft, Texas’ fate looks much better for 2023. The Longhorns will have roughly a handful of draft prospects with a realistic chance to be selected in the middle to early rounds of the 2023 NFL draft, led by superstar running back Bijan Robinson.
Anyone who has watched the Detroit Lions play defense recently knows the story all too well. Breakdowns in coverage and communication gaffes abound with the cornerbacks and safeties, allowing the opposing passing offense to find unusual and frustrating levels of success. Pro Football Focus and analyst Haley English have found...
The New York Giants are entering a new chapter at tight end this season. Gone are the beleaguered Evan Engram, Kaden Smith and the one-and-done Kyle Rudolph. In are veterans Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins, the returning Chris Myarick and rookie Daniel Bellinger, a fourth-round draft pick out of Brady Hoke’s San Diego State program. The Giants also have invited UDFAs Austin Allen and Andre Miller to training camp.
The Irish and their courtship of Michigan star quarterback Dante Moore has been documented very well. For Moore, his recruiting journey seems to be coming to an end as he will make his announcement in just a few hours on ESPN’s SportsCenter. Notre Dame was firmly in the mix,...
We’re five years down the road on the 2017 NFL draft and it’s more than enough time for pundits to go back and re-grade that draft class. Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report did just that. New York Giants fans will be surprised when they see that this class – although all have moved on – wasn’t that bad.
The Miami Dolphins are preparing for the start of Mike McDaniel’s first training camp as a head coach in the next few weeks. Once the team returns to Miami Gardens, they will begin competing against each other in practice and a couple of other teams (Philadelphia and Tampa Bay) in joint practice sessions.
The Jacksonville Jaguars were quite busy in free agency and ended up handing out the most guaranteed money in NFL history. However, their spending spree wasn’t just full of expensive long-term deals but one with value signings, too. On defense, the most notable value signing was the addition of...
