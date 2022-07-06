ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPD Missing- Enoch Howard, 12

chicagopolice.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis bulletin is CONFIDENTIAL unless designated otherwise within the bulletin. Created with APBnet software vrs. 200119. Missing was last seen...

home.chicagopolice.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

4 people shot near United Center

CHICAGO — Four people were shot on the Near West Side of Chicago near the United Center, according to police. Chicago police said a large group of people was gathered on the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three men got out of the vehicle. Police said those three men began firing shots and struck four people.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Ukrainian Village family was prepared when faced with carjacker

CHICAGO (CBS) - A Chicago dad had to sprint from his SUV with his young daughter after a man with a gun demanded he get out.The carjacking was something the family had planned for. Chris  and Josselyn Kula said they knew crime comes with living in a city so they tried to always stay vigilant. Years ago, that included making a plan if they were ever carjacked, which they never thought that would actually happen. But this last Tuesday, their fears came true. "I threw my hands up and said, 'You can have the car, I need to get my...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
warricknews.com

Man nabbed following shooting on area highway, police say

A 56-year-old motorist faces a couple felony charges after allegedly shooting at another driver on an entrance ramp to Interstate 294 near Harvey, Illinois. No one was injured, and Illinois State Police said they quickly apprehended the accused, Nacurvie K. Smith, of Berwyn, Illinois. Police said they were called out...
HARVEY, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police officer under investigation after reportedly pinning teen down at Starbucks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is under investigation after he reportedly pinned a 14-year-old boy to the ground in Park Ridge. The Civilian Office Of Police Accountability is looking into the incident, which happened Friday at a Starbucks. The off-duty officer is accused of pinning the teen with his knee after accusing him of stealing his son's bicycle. The boy's mother, Nicole Nieves, says she knows people will pass judgment and say her son was doing something wrong. However, in cell phone video, she sees her son is scared, but calm, as a grown man is pressing down on her child. Other teens are seen coming to their friend's aid, eventually pulling him away from the man. The video was provided by the law firm, Romanucci and Bladin, which is representing the family.Nicole and Angel Nieves said their son is an honor student, who is active in youth ministry and three sports. "We hear the broken tears and heartbreaking cries of our son saying, 'Get off me. Please get off me.' The moment he stood up and felt safe enough to express his fear,"  Nicole said. Park Ridge police are also conducting an investigation. 
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman found dead in North Side Chicago alley: police

CHICAGO - A woman was found dead in an alley Thursday morning on Chicago's Far North Side. Around 6:30 a.m., police say the woman was found unresponsive in the 4500 block of North Malden Street in the Uptown neighborhood. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her identity...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Chicago Police Department#Missing Person#Apbnet#Svu#American#Birthdate
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen open fire on crowd, wounding 4 people in West Town

CHICAGO - Four people were wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday night in the West Town neighborhood. A crowd was gathered around 8:32 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three gunmen got out and started shooting at them, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Arrest made after threat called into Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Police made an arrest Wednesday after a threat was called into Brookfield Zoo Tuesday evening, causing the facility to lock down. Police said the suspect was located at her home in Chicago and has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct. More charges could come, investigators said. She was also evaluated […]
BROOKFIELD, IL
WIBC.com

Over 1,500 Violent Offenders Arrested in Operation North Star

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a nationwide operation that resulted in the arrests of over one thousand of the country’s most violent offenders, including plenty right here in the Circle City. The U.S. Marshals Service Operation North Star lasted the entire month of June, and saw agents arrest violent...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Berwyn man charged with stealing merchandise from Chicago beauty stores

CHICAGO - A suburban man has been charged with stealing merchandise from Chicago beauty stores earlier this year. Jaheim Jackson, 20, of Berwyn, faces two felony counts of retail theft for merchandise over $300. Chicago police arrested Jackson Wednesday after they identified him as the person who entered beauty stores...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot outside Roseland home

CHICAGO - A man was shot while standing outside his home Tuesday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 21-year-old was outside around 11:20 p.m. near his residence in the 700 block of East 105th Place when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting. He was grazed in the...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

16-year-old charged with robbing 5 North Side businesses on Wednesday morning

Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old boy with robbing five businesses in less than an hour on Chicago’s North Side yesterday morning. According to police reports and a CPD media statement, the teen was identified as the offender who robbed four 7-Eleven locations and crawled into a Dunkin’ drive-thru to steal the cash register.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged with attempted murder in Buffalo Grove stabbing

CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges for allegedly stabbing a person last week in Buffalo Grove. Ryan Bruce, 33, and Ryan Neises, 20, are each charged with attempted murder in the June 28 attack, Buffalo Grove police said. Bruce and Neises spotted someone they had a previous altercation with...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
KFVS12

ISP investigating trooper attacked by mob

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating an attack on a trooper while he was in his squad vehicle in Chicago early Sunday morning, July 3. According to ISP, the trooper drove up to the intersection of Division and Elston at approximately 2 a.m. when he found several vehicles blocking the intersection and some drivers taking part in reckless stunts.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, shot while riding in car in Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded while riding in a car Thursday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 14-year-old boy was a passenger in a vehicle when gunfire broke out around 12:29 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue, police said. He was dropped off...
WOODLAWN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy