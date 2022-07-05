ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Eric Mintel Investigates Plus Live Jazz

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 3 days ago

Join us for a Pre-screening live jazz with Eric Mintel on piano and Dave Antonow on bass. Eric Mintel...

buckscountyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

buckscountyherald.com

Lenape Chamber Ensemble opens 35th Summer Gala Concerts in Doylestown

Lenape Chamber Ensemble’s Summer Gala Concerts return to Doylestown Saturdays, July 9, 16, and 23. As usual, the music will be enhanced by the excellent acoustics of Delaware Valley University’s Life Science Auditorium, 700 E. Butler Ave., Doylestown, where the Ensemble’s concerts are now traditionally held. This...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Italian Brunch Spot Replaces Shuttered Bucks Bake Shop

An Italian brunch spot is opening soon in Bucks County. Loretta's is located at 312 Mill St. in Bristol Borough, in the former Angelina's Bake Shop storefront. Guests can select from fresh pastries and coffee, as well as Italian American sandwiches and pizza. The eatery is apparently scheduled to open...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Italian Brunch Spot Opens In Bucks

An Italian brunch spot is opening soon in Bucks County. Loretta's is located at 312 Mill St. in Bristol Borough, in the former Angelina's Bake Shop storefront. Guests can select from fresh pastries and coffee, as well as Italian American sandwiches and pizza. The eatery is apparently scheduled to open...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Find Waldo in Doylestown and Peddler’s Village

Where’s Waldo? The iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting local businesses throughout Doylestown and Peddler’s Village this July. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022, Find Waldo Local is a way to create summertime fun to support the Shop Local movement.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Bucks County Paranormal
buckscountyherald.com

“America” opens with reception at Cross Pollination

Cross Pollination art gallery, 3 N. Union St., Lambertville, N.J., invites the public to an artist reception for its art show “AMERICA.”. The show features paintings by abstract impressionist painter SiriOm Singh that reflect on being an American man of color, and portraying events of African American history, past and present.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Local artists win awards at Ellarslie Open

Thirty-one of 134 exhibiting artists received awards during the June 25 artists reception for “Ellarslie Open 39” at Trenton City Museum at Ellarslie Mansion. The annual juried exhibition showcases, this year, over 160 artworks by artists from the region and as far away as Texas. Deborah Oliver oversaw...
TRENTON, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

“In the Heights” comes to Music Mountain Theatre

“In the Heights” opens at Music Mountain Theatre, 1483 Route 179, Lambertville, N.J., Friday, July 8, and run through July 24. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m. Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “In the Heights” tells the universal story of a vibrant...
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
buckscountyherald.com

Elizabeth White

Elizabeth “Libby” White died peacefully at her home at Pine Run Retirement Community on her birthday, June 30, 2022. She was born in 1935 at Ft. Riley Kansas, the first daughter of Alfred W. and Mabel W. Liedtke. Since her father was a career Army officer, the family moved frequently: Ames, Iowa; Romulus, N.Y.; and during World War II, Aberdeen, Md. Soon after deployment to Japan in 1950, the Korean War broke out and Lt. Col. Liedtke was reassigned to Seoul, but not before the rest of the family set out in their 1948 Dodge to catch a troop transport bound from San Francisco to Tokyo. They spent the summer in Japan, but then returned to Maryland where they had to find new housing because their own home had been rented out thinking they would be away for several years.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Fun (Half) Day Trips: Bucks County’s Nockamixon Cliffs

If you think it’s necessary to travel hundreds of miles to stand under cliffs that tower several hundred feet in the sky, think again. The Nockamixon Cliffs along the Delaware River south of Kintnersville are an impressive natural wonder that is also close to home. The cliffs aren’t particularly...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Secret Cave That Used to Serve as Hideout for Revolutionary War Outlaws Discovered in Bucks County

A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws, also known as the Doan gang, was discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated. A secret cave that used to house Revolutionary War outlaws – British spies and armed thieves also known as the Doan gang – was recently discovered in Bucks County and is currently being excavated, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Thousands cheer the Tri-Municipal 4th of July Parade

Chalfont Borough, New Britain Borough and New Britain Township celebrated Independence Day at the annual Tri-Municipal 4th of July Parade on Monday, July 4. The parade started at Town Center of New Britain on Route 202 (West Butler Avenue) and ended at North Branch Park, Chalfont. Hundreds joined the parade...
NEW BRITAIN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

The Philadelphia Inquirer Offers Advice on Must-see Doylestown Restaurants, Sights, and Shops

Doylestown is the perfect spot to visit for a day trip or weekend stay as it offers a little of everything, including a bustling walkable downtown. Doylestown is the perfect spot to visit for a day trip or weekend stay because it has a little of everything, including a bustling walkable downtown with great dining and shopping options as well as unique museums and a retro movie theater, writes Michelle Reese for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Completely Out Of Space For Dogs, ACCT Philly Issues Urgent Plea For Help

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control Team — or ACCT — has issued a plea for help. The agency says they are completely out of space for dogs. ACCT says the situation calls for immediate attention. They need many more people to consider adopting a pet, specifically dogs. All of the kennels and cages are full at their facility in Feltonville. But shelters everywhere are seeing a surge. ACCT Co-Executive Director Sarah Barnett says various things are contributing to the problem. A “surge in strays” is one, which is common around July 4 as many dogs go missing. But the economy is also playing a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

New Hope Film Festival announces summer lineup

The 13th annual New Hope Film Festival (NHFF) announced its lineup for this year’s summer event, taking place July 22 to 31. The grand total of 75 Official Selections includes 66 films from 13 countries and nine original scripts. For the second year in a row, a selection of...
NEW HOPE, PA

