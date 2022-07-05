Eric Mintel Investigates Plus Live Jazz

Elizabeth “Libby” White died peacefully at her home at Pine Run Retirement Community on her birthday, June 30, 2022. She was born in 1935 at Ft. Riley Kansas, the first daughter of Alfred W. and Mabel W. Liedtke. Since her father was a career Army officer, the family moved frequently: Ames, Iowa; Romulus, N.Y.; and during World War II, Aberdeen, Md. Soon after deployment to Japan in 1950, the Korean War broke out and Lt. Col. Liedtke was reassigned to Seoul, but not before the rest of the family set out in their 1948 Dodge to catch a troop transport bound from San Francisco to Tokyo. They spent the summer in Japan, but then returned to Maryland where they had to find new housing because their own home had been rented out thinking they would be away for several years.

DOYLESTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO