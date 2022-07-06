Read full article on original website
Seven of eight speakers in Aurora COW meeting against bonds for Casino
The Aurora City Council listened to many citizens at the Tuesday, Oct. 18 Committee of the Whole meeting. They were against a proposal to supply $50 Million in municipal bonds for a new casino to be built. • Eight individuals used their voices for up to three minutes each:. Seven...
Reader’s Voice: Filled: Kane County 2040 Plan
Looking into our crystal ball: What is in the future for Kane County?. Whenever somebody asks me what I’ve been reading lately, I always have an easy answer: The Kane County 2040 Plan! The goals of the 2040 Plan are to identify our shared values and turn them into policies that will guide us as we move forward.
Matias Habib
Matias Habib, 17, of Sandwich in Kendall County, is the 2023 4-H Youth in Action Award for Agriculture recipient, sponsored by Bayer through the National 4-H Council. Habib will be honored nationally for developing a patent-pending bio-pesticide and start-up business through a 4-H entomology (study of insects) project. He is...
Reader’s Commentary: Concern: Taxes for Casino move
A growing coalition of concerned residents and community leaders will be speaking out against the Irvin-led initiative to use taxpayer dollars to subsidize the move of the Aurora downtown casino to the prime real estate at the interchange of I-88 and Farnsworth Avenue. Aurora Grassroots Alliance has taken the lead...
Aurora Hollywood Casino Relocation and Expansion Deal Moves Forward
In a unanimous vote, the Finance Committee of the Aurora City Council advanced the PENN Entertainment proposal to relocate the Hollywood Casino in Aurora. All five members recommended the proposal to continue through the process. The next step is a presentation to all 12 members at the Committee of the Whole Meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. If the proposal clears that committee, a final vote will be held at the City Council Meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Delivery starts from Kendall County Community Pantry
True to their mission of “Care. Share. Strengthen. Committed to our neighbors. We supply supplemental food help to our neighbors in their times of need.” Kendall County Community Food Pantry (KCCFP) is doing its best to deliver to seniors who are in need of such assistance. Door Dash...
Loaves & Fishes’ new partnership will provide healthy food
Loaves & Fishes Community Services and Edward-Elmhurst Health are excited to announce a new partnership on a project that will increase access to healthy food and services for families who need assistance. The new Loaves & Fishes Food Distribution Hub, in Aurora, serves as a storage, processing, and fulfillment center....
Aurora Crime Stoppers shares success at City Council
The Aurora City Council members listened to success stories and a request of funds for Aurora Crime Stoppers, at the Tuesday, Oct. 11 City Council meeting. Board president of Aurora Area Crime Stoppers, Vernon LaVia, and Board member, Mike Funkey, reminded the City Council the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization will pay a reward for anonymous tips on felony crimes that lead to arrests.
Free Medicare Forum Oct. 25
The Free Annual Medicare Forum will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Oswegoland Senior & Community Center, upper level, 3525 US Highway 34, Oswego. Annual Medicare Forum is a must attend for anyone new to Medicare and current beneficiaries for review. Our expert panel will present Supplement & Advantage Plans, 2023 Medicare Updates, Hospital Stay and Post Hospital/Medicare, Veterans Benefits/Medicare, and Immunizations/Medicare.
Two town halls on SAFE-T Act
Kane and DuPage County locations will be hosts to town halls on the SAFE-T Act and ending cash bail. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Parkview Community Church, 764 St. Charles Road in Glen Ellyn, will be host to the DuPage town hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
Rummage, bake, sales in Geneva Oct. 27-29
United Methodist Church of Geneva, 211 Hamilton Street, will hold a rummage sale and bake sale October 27-29. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Sale dates and hours are Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m; Friday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Apartments
Business Carousel GovernmentApartmentsAuroraCity of Aurorahousing. Aurora breaks ground on two affordable housing units. After sitting vacant for 13 years, Lincoln Elementary School will soon be filled with new people and good energy under a different name. The City of Aurora held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new Fox Valley Apartments, an affordable apartment complex located at both the former Lincoln Elementary School and...
October 15, 2022
Trick-or-Treating hours Oct. 31 set in Aurora
Official Trick-or-Treating hours in the City of Aurora are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The 6th Annual Halloween at City Hall will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the same day at Aurora City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place. The event will 10+ City departments with treats, activities and costumed characters.
Elmhurst History Museum
Big crowd observes Elmhurst Quarry flood control site. In partnership with the Elmhurst History Museum, DuPage County Stormwater Management opened its Elmhurst Quarry flood control facility to a sold-out crowd Saturday, Oct. 1. Nearly 400 persons registered to get a rare, inside, look at this DuPage County landmark. During the event, attendees learned how the County uses the...
Aurora free Fall electronics recycling drive-thru
Illinois SAFE-T Act Navy League focus
The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will hold its Tuesday, Oct. 18 dinner meeting in the private room of the Riverview Diner, Illinois Route 25 and Mill Street in Montgomery. A reception will begin promptly at 5 p.m. followed by a meeting at 5:30 p.m. with dinner afterward. The cost is $25 all-inclusive if an entree is ordered, or $20 for the dinner salad featured that evening. Entry is free of charge without food. The meeting will conclude no later than 8 p.m..
