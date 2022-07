DURHAM – Following a historic 2022 campaign, four Duke softball players have been tabbed to D1Softball's top-150 player rankings. Leading the way for Duke was graduate student Jameson Kavel, who checked in at No. 43. Fellow All-American Peyton St. George and Kristina Foreman were right behind her, ranking No. 54 and No. 57, respectively. Sophomore Jala Wright rounded out the lineup with her first such honor, by being placed at No. 125 in the nation.

