Burn restrictions will be in effect at 12:01 AM Friday, July 8, 2022 and will be in place until further notice. “In concert with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Mason County Fire Marshal’s office will be restricting all burning for Permitted Land Clearing activities effective midnight Thursday July 7th. This restriction will remain in effect until further notice. Please note that Recreational Fires (I.E. Campfires) may continue at this time providing they meet all the criteria found in the Guidelines for Outdoor Burning in Mason County found at:

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO