Teaching & Learning Core (TLC)

MAHWAH, N.J. – Ramapo College President Cindy Jebb was a guest of Steve Adubato for his PBS show “State of Affairs.”. President Jebb and Mr. Adubato discussed the future of higher education in New Jersey including enrollment, educational and wellness deficits confronting students, and the critical role that state colleges and universities play in equipping our communities to thrive in a changing and unpredictable world. “(Ramapo College) is all about being service-oriented, leadership-oriented, and individualized attention, so that people are inspired to make a difference,” Jebb told Adubato. President Jebb highlighted how the distinctive academics, leadership opportunities, and wrap around student programs provided at Ramapo have positioned the College very well to prepare its students to serve as ethical, empathetic change agents.

MAHWAH, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO