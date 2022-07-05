ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Toddler found at Highland Park scene orphaned in shooting: report

By Sarakshi Rai, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSXHH_0gVz9RrY00

( The Hill ) – The parents of a 2-year-old toddler who was found at the scene of the Highland Park shooting have both died, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

At a press conference, Jennifer Banek, the coroner for Lake County, read names of six of the seven victims who had died, including 35-year-old Irina McCarthy and 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy of Highland Park.

Friends of the couple have since taken to social media to mourn the couple and express their grief. A GoFundMe page has also been created to raise money to support their orphaned son, Aiden McCarthy.

Parents of alleged July 4 parade shooter release statement, retain attorney

The organizer of the page said it was created on behalf of his family, and with their permission. Aiden McCarthy will be raised by his grandparents, and the organizer shared that he “is left in the unthinkable position, to grow up without his parents.”

The GoFundMe page had raised more than $130,000 as of Tuesday evening.

Aiden was rescued from the shooting after a woman and her companions saw him pinned under his father, who was unconscious, while she on her way to get breakfast, The Daily Beas t reported .

The woman, Lauren Silva, told the outlet that while she took Aiden back to her car, her boyfriend and his son tried to help his father, who was bleeding. Silva later told T he New York Times that she was told that first responders were unable to stop the father’s bleeding and had covered him with a blanket.

Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

The tragic news comes after police said that the suspect in the shooting, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, planned the attack for “several weeks” before killing seven and wounding dozens more at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb.

The other victims identified by The Lake County Coroner’s Office include Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park; Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park, and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico.

Police said they are in discussions with Crimo but declined to share additional information. Law enforcement is still working to determine a motive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
ABC4

Woman allegedly abducted, taken in motorhome in So. Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was heard yelling and seen attempting to escape from a white and beige motorhome Saturday evening, according to South Salt Lake Police. The woman was reportedly yelling for help, and for someone to call 911, as the woman stated that she was being “held.” During the incident, […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
State
Utah State
ABC4

UPD: Body found in car at Millcreek Walmart parking lot

MILLCREEK, UTAH (ABC4) – A body was found in a Walmart parking lot in Millcreek Friday evening, according to Unified Police. Officers say that there is “nothing suspicious” about the dead body. Unified Police were notified of the body, which was found in a car at 4627 S 900 E., around 5 p.m. An investigation […]
MILLCREEK, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Straus
The Independent

Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo has bizarre obsession with the number 47

The 21-year-old suspected of opening fire on the Highland Park 4th of July parade appears to have an obsession with the number 47.Police believe Robert “Bobby” Crimo III dressed in a wig and women’s clothes before using a high-powered rifle to fire more than 70 rounds into a crowd in the Chicago suburb on Monday morning, killing six and wounding dozens.He is expected to be charged Tuesday. Mr Crimo left an extensive digital footprint in which the aspiring rapper, who performed under the alter-ego Awake, frequently referenced the number 47. He also had the number tattooed on the side...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#New York Times
ABC4

UTA: Fatal shooting at Salt Lake City TRAX platform

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A shooting on a Utah Transit Authority (UTA) TRAX platform left one man dead and another critically injured Saturday night. The shooting reportedly happened at the UTA station located at 900 S and 200 W at approximately 10:08 p.m. According to a press release...
The Independent

Amber alert issued for two Idaho children missing with their babysitter

An Amber alert has been issued for two young children in Idaho along with their babysitter. The alert was sent out early on Monday morning and is urging people to look out for 11-month-old Sapphira Holmberg and one-year-old Malik Holmberg who were last seen on Sunday. The alert was issued for Nampa, west of the state capital of Boise. “Children were taken by babysitter who may be using drugs. Nampa PD have reason to believe they are in danger. If seen call Nampa PD 208-465-2206 or 911,” Idaho State Police tweeted on Monday. According to law enforcement, 20-year-old babysitter...
NAMPA, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Twist in case of missing 11-year-old boy who was miraculously found as cops delivering the good news to his family allegedly uncover secret drug lab at the home and arrest the father

The father of a boy who spent the night in freezing cold weather after going missing has been arrested after police allegedly discovered a drug lab in his home. Christopher Wilson, 11, was found safe and well on Thursday morning after he vanished Wednesday afternoon in Sydney's Hills District and spent a night in icy 4C temperatures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Father hid son in dumpster during Highland Park shooting

Alexander Sandoval and his family were among many gathered along a parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday for the Independence Day parade. Then deadly chaos erupted. "We saw people fall to the ground and people run," Sandoval told Reuters. That's when he picked up his son and younger brother and ran. They tried to break into a store for cover, but to no avail. Officials said on Tuesday that the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, shot at paradegoers from a nearby rooftop with a high-powered rifle. Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured. Investigators believe that...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
People

8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Run Over During Performance at Utah Fourth of July Parade

An 8-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a vehicle during a Fourth of July parade in Utah, according to her family. Kaysville Fire Department confirmed on Facebook that Monday's parade ended early "due to a medical emergency" on Main Street, which the Kaysville Police Department described as "an auto-pedestrian accident involving a parade vehicle and a participant."
KAYSVILLE, UT
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy