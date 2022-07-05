ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukon, IA

War Eagle comeback falls short in first round playoff loss

guttenbergpress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake Ostrander makes contact versus Waukon,...

guttenbergpress.com

guttenbergpress.com

Memories of the 1975 Championship Guttenberg Pirates football team

In 1975, the Guttenberg High School Pirates varsity football team, comprised of 22 dedicated, determined players, won the Mid-East Iowa Conference with nine wins and zero loses. The Guttenberg Press recently sat down with several members of the championship team who reside in Guttenberg to reminisce about their successful football...
GUTTENBERG, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Dead Horses will bring Americana-rooted music to Elkader Opera House

Daniel Wolff and Sarah Vos, the Midwest duo known as Dead Horses, will perform at the Elkader Opera House on Friday, July 8. They’ll bring the sounds of Americana to the stage as they promote the release of their upcoming fourth studio album, Brady Street. (Submitted photo)
ELKADER, IA
Y105

The Hunt for Dubuque’s Best Burger Leads To Paul’s Tavern

With temps skyrocketing into the low 90s and humidity to match, I found myself in a pickle trying to find a place to have a late lunch. Being 2 pm on a Tuesday, it was more challenging than one might imagine to find a restaurant open and still willing to serve me some grub. I looked online, but there has been a trend for places to close during the transition from lunch to dinner, which sometimes leaves me in a lurch regarding getting lunch.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Air show delights visitors in Dubuque

The Five Seasons Ski Team held a show on the Cedar River on Sunday evening near Ellis Park. Free concert at McGrath Amphitheatre serves as prelude to Independence Day. The Alisabeth Von Presly and Her Star-Spangled Show was Sunday night at the Mcgrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids as part of the Freedom Festival.
#War Eagle
103.3 WJOD

Summer’s Last Blast 2022 at Q Casino in Dubuque

SUMMER’S LAST BLAST 23, PRESENTED BY Q CASINO, MIDWEST ONE AND VERLO MATRESS FACTORY. AUGUST 26TH & 27TH 6PM TILL MIDNIGHT ON THE BACK WATERS STAGE AT Q CASINO. ALL AGES WELCOME BOTH NIGHTS!. FREE ADMISSION BOTH NIGHTS!!. FRIDAY AUGUST 26TH __ SATURDAY AUGUST 27TH. JABBERBOX ROCK STEADY. MENACE...
Radio Iowa

Fundraiser will benefit family of State Trooper who died in accident

A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen. “This year we have selected Holly Benda,” Schnathorst says. “Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was tragically killed in October in a traffic accident while on duty, responding to assist some other agencies.”
WEBSTER CITY, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

4th of July Weekend Deadly for Dubuque Area Motorists/Motorcyclists(UPDATE WITH NAME)

Dubuque Police continue to investigate a motorcycle accident that took the life of a 20-year-old male. The accident involving a single motorcycle took place. just before 4 pm Sunday afternoon on Carter Road just south of West 32nd Street. Daniel Hammel, 20 of Dubuque, the driver of the motorcycle was transported by Dubuque Fire to UnityPoint Finley Hospital, where he died.
DUBUQUE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Mayor in Small-Town Eastern Iowa Charged with Child Endangerment

Waukon, Iowa is situated in one of the more northeast parts of the state, and it's pretty small. Located about an hour and forty-five minutes away from both Waterloo and Dubuque and holding just under 4,000 residents, the tiny Iowa community doesn't enter the state-wide headlines too much. Unless events...
guttenbergpress.com

Heath H. Stuckey

Heath Harvey Stuckey, 33, of Guttenberg, Iowa, died Monday, June 27, 2022, from injuries sustained in an auto accident. He was born on Dec. 1, 1988, in Prairie du Chien, the son of Harvey and Mary (White) Stuckey. Heath went to Southwestern Technical College for welding, construction, carpentry and masonry. He was working at Advance Pump and Equipment. On Dec. 5, 2012, Heath was united in marriage with Tina Bolsinger. Heath was a friend, neighbor and jack of all trades. He was an inventor and innovator. He had many trades, many skills and he loved to share his talents with anyone he knew. If you needed a helpful hand and a strong man, Heath would be your good samaritan. Heath loved to help everyone, whether it was mowing their lawns or repairing things for them. Any job was a social meeting with a production benefit, bonding opportunity and, if he really loved you, you’d get a clever prank.
GUTTENBERG, IA
guttenbergpress.com

City awarded $440,000 for trail connection

The City of Guttenberg was recently awarded a $440,000 grant from the Iowa Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP). The money will be used for a trail connection between the north end of the levee river walk near Bussey Lake to Big Springs Park and the Mississippi River Trail. The grant application...
GUTTENBERG, IA
Eagle 102.3

Shullsburg Parade Marches On Despite Pouring Rain [VIDEO]

After a few festive days with friends visiting the Tri-States, I was momentarily tempted to skip the remainder of the July 4th celebrations. However, the parade down historic Water Street in Shullsburg had an alluring pull. I've been overdue for a good old-fashioned smalltown Independence Day parade. Indeed, the charming southwestern Wisconsin town was prime to deliver a wholesome dose of Americana patriotism & hometown pride.
SHULLSBURG, WI
KIMT

2 teens rescued after going missing while kayaking in NE Iowa

WINNEHSIEK COUNTY, Iowa - Two teens were rescued and one suffered minor injuries following a report of two people going missing on the Upper Iowa River. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at around 10:50 p.m. on July 2. “The missing kayakers were teenagers that had been...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Sheldon J. Clinton

Sheldon James Clinton, 84, of Elkader, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids. He was born Aug. 4, 1937, in Volga, to Vernon and Ruth (Baars) Clinton. He spent his childhood in Littleport and Communia. He graduated from Elkader High School with the Class of 1955. Following graduation, Sheldon served in the United States Navy from 1955-1958, earning a Good Conduct service medal. He also met his future wife, Marilyn, during his service. He then attended Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen, S.D., and graduated in 1962 with a bachelor of science degree in accounting. Sheldon’s career began and ended in accounting in South Dakota and Iowa, but he also spent many years as a nursing facilities administrator in Iowa, Kansa, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington.
ELKADER, IA

